Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta believes Frank Lampard deserves more time at Chelsea

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta believes that Frank Lampard deserves more time at Chelsea. The Blues are currently through a wretched run of form that has seen them lose five of their last eight games in the Premier League.

The pressure on Frank Lampard has intensified after his side's 2-0 loss against Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on Tuesday night. Their latest result leaves them in eighth place in the league table.

Lampard has been heavily tipped to get the sack at Chelsea in the coming weeks. The club are reportedly eyeing Thomas Tuchel and Massimiliano Allegri as potential replacements for the former Chelsea midfielder.

Mikel Arteta, however, believes that Lampard should be given more time by Chelsea. The Spaniard was in a similar situation early on in the season when his Arsenal side suffered their worst-ever start to a Premier League campaign.

The Arsenal boss has now overseen a massive turnaround in fortunes at Arsenal, with his side winning four of their last five games in the Premier League. The Gunners boss believes that Lampard should also be backed by the Chelsea board.

"I have known Frank Lampard for a few years and I spent some time with him and I would like the club to support him and give him a chance. He has huge experience as a player, he is an icon over there. You need time and something we have not had in this calendar year is time to work on anything," said Arteta.

"I can only talk about what I have experienced... it was full support in difficult times. Fortunately, if they see what you are trying to do is going to have rewards in the future, and are a little bit patient, most of the time it pays off," explained Arteta.

Mikel Arteta asks Chelsea to back Frank Lampard despite team's poor form

Chelsea spent in excess of £200 million this summer on seven new signings to provide Frank Lampard with a squad that will challenge for the Premier League title this season.

Chelsea made a strong start to their 2020-21 season, which led many to believe that they would be genuine title contenders this season. The side were labelled as 'title favourites' by Jurgen Klopp and Jamie Carragher due to the strength in depth in the Chelsea squad.

The Blues, however, have struggled to maintain their form in recent weeks. The likes of Timo Werner, Kai Havertz and Hakim Ziyech have failed to adapt to the speed and physicality of the Premier League, which has heaped pressure on Frank Lampard and Chelsea.

Despite being linked with a host of managers, Chelsea are likely to support their former player through this difficult period.