Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta explains Thomas Partey and Ben White absences for Manchester City clash

The highly-anticipated Premier League showdown between Arsenal and Manchester City tonight has been marred by news of Thomas Partey's injury. Ben White has also been left out of the starting lineup, with Takehiro Tomiyasu taking his place at right-back.

The enforced absence of Thomas Partey resulted in Mikel Arteta having to bring the experienced Jorginho into midfield. Speaking to Prime Video before the game, Gunners manager Mikel Arteta confirmed that Thomas Partey will be unavailable for the clash (via Manchester Evening News):

"It’s what happens in football, players get injuries. Unfortunately, he felt something in his back muscle and he wasn’t available to play today. We brought him [Jorginho] here for these occasions because this was a possibility and we planned for that. Jorginho has the opportunity today."

This is understandably a major blow for the Gunners, as Partey has been a key component in their success this season. He's made 18 appearances in their 21 matches.

It was a surprise to many to see Ben White left out of the starting XI. He has featured in all 21 of their league games this season and has been a major factor in their defensive stability. Arteta opted instead to start Japanese international Tomiyasu, explaining:

"Tomi [Tomiyasu] deserves the chance as well because you need to be very adaptable in this game and Tomi has this quality, so we’ll give him a chance."

Arsenal have been at the top of the Premier League since November and have held a healthy lead since then. However, their lead has been drastically cut to just three points after dropping points in three of their last five matches. Furthermore, their outstanding unbeaten streak at home will be put to the ultimate test when they face the reigning champions in a midweek match.

The match is the first league encounter between the two teams in this Premier League campaign. A victory for Pep Guardiola's side would see them move to the top of the table on goal difference, although Arsenal will have the opportunity to play a game in hand.

A defeat to Guardiola and his team would not necessarily mean the end of Arsenal's title hopes. They still have 16 more league matches to play, including a game in hand on their rivals. However, a comprehensive win on Wednesday would undoubtedly give the Gunners a huge boost as they prepare to face seven consecutive matches against teams outside the top six clubs.

