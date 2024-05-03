Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta gives firm response when asked about reports linking Gabriel Jesus with exit

Mikel Arteta has refuted suggestions Arsenal are prepared to sell Gabriel Jesus this summer.

Jesus' future has been the subject of speculation recently amid a topsy-turvy campaign at the Emirates. The Brazilian forward has managed eight goals and seven assists in 33 games across competitions and the Gunners are expected to pursue a more prolific striker.

Reports claim that Arsenal have decided to cash in on Jesus if a suitable offer is made. He has three years left on his contract and has been linked with Serie A giants Juventus.

However, Arteta has poured cold water on those claims and insisted the Gunners don't want to part ways with the former Manchester City man. He said (via transfer expert Fabrizio Romano):

"I don’t know where reports about Gabriel Jesus exit are coming from. We have no intention of letting Gabriel leave."

Expand Tweet

Jesus earned plaudits during his debut season with Arsenal after arriving from City in a £45 million deal. He registered 11 goals and seven assists in 33 games across competitions, spearheading the north Londoners' attack.

However, the 64-cap Brazil international has struggled for goals, and question marks have grown over his place in Arteta's side. The Spanish coach has backed his frontman although he remained on the bench in a 3-2 win against Tottenham Hotspur last time out (April 28).

Arsenal's Gabriel Jesus on his relationship with his idol Ronaldo Nazario

Ronaldo Nazario (above) is close friends with Gabriel Jesus.

Gabriel Jesus is a huge admirer of Ronaldo Nazario who he grew up watching during childhood. The Selecao star named the Real Madrid legend as one of three references in an interview with Arsenal's official website where he opened up on their friendship:

"He’s one of my references in football. I grew up watching him, Ronaldinho, Kaka, so the first time I met him it was unbelievable for me. From there we built a very good relationship and he’s a really nice guy, but it’s more than just friendship now because we are partners in business. We’re very close and I know I can ask him questions whenever I want."

Expand Tweet

Ronaldo is an icon of the game, wreaking havoc for Madrid and Brazil during his playing days. He won the Golden Boot at the 2002 FIFA World Cup as Selecao triumphed in South Korea/Japan.

The legendary forward bagged 103 goals and 35 assists in 177 games at the Santiago Bernabeu. He also turned out for the likes of Inter Milan, PSV Eindhoven, and Barcelona, winning the Ballon d'Or twice.