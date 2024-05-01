Arsenal make big transfer decision on Gabriel Jesus ahead of summer window: Reports

Arsenal have reportedly decided they will listen to offers for Gabriel Jesus this summer.

The Athletic reports that Jesus could leave the Emirates if a suitable offer is made for the Brazilian frontman. The 27-year-old has struggled with injury issues this season that have plagued his campaign.

Jesus has managed eight goals and seven assists in 33 games across competitions. He's sat out 13 of Arsenal's games this season due to various fitness problems.

The 64-cap Brazil international joined the north Londoners from Manchester City in July 2022 for £45 million (€52.2 million). Many felt Mikel Arteta had captured a long-awaited centre-forward that the club had been crying out for.

Jesus has flourished when fit with his speed, agility and build-up play but hasn't been prolific enough. He has three years left on his contract and faces an uncertain future.

Serie A giants Juventus are reportedly monitoring Jesus amid his inconsistent form under Arteta. His manager touched on his injury issues in September that have hampered his sophomore season with the Gunners (via ESPN):

"We have to build him up. He is a tremendous player, a really important player for us. He changed our world last season."

Arsenal are expected to bolster their attack this summer with the addition of a new striker. Brentford's Ivan Toney and Napoli's Victor Osimhen are among the names being linked with the north Londoners.

Brazilian journalist Jorge Nicola rules out a Palmeiras return for Arsenal's Gabriel Jesus

Jesus has somewhat surprisingly been touted for an emotional return to Brazilian outfit Palmeiras where he started his career. The Selecao forward turned out 83 times for the club, posting 29 goals and seven assists.

There has been talk in Brazil that Jesus could replace Endrick at Allianz Parque. The 17-year-old wonderkid is headed to Real Madrid this summer in an €45 million deal.

However, Brazilian journalist Jorge Nicolas has insisted that there's no chance Jesus returns to Palmeiras. He alluded to the former City man's contract running until 2027 and his market value of €70 million, per Transfermarkt. The striker’s salary is worth 1/3 of his former club’s entire age budget.

Jesus admitted in 2021 that he had unfinished business with Palmeiras (via FourFourTwo):

"To be honest, I feel that this was just one chapter of my story with Palmeiras. There will be more in the future."

Jesus left Verdão for City in January 2017 for €32 million. He's since become a four-time Premier League champion and is looking to win his fifth with Arsenal this season.