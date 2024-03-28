Arsenal ready 10-man shortlist as Mikel Arteta wants new striker signed in the summer - Reports

Arsenal are reportedly preparing a 10-man striker shortlist ahead of the summer. Despite the Premier League leaders getting the goals from elsewhere, there's a need for a bonafide hitman.

Mikel Arteta's side are in the midst of a superb campaign, leading the league with 10 games to go. With 70 goals, the Gunners are the most prolific side in the division, with the next best being second-placed Liverpool (65). Third-placed City - the three-time defending champions, are next, with 60.

However, with Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah not being entirely convincing, Arteta knows that a striker is needed. As per The Mirror, they are compiling a 10-man shortlist.

Some of the options on the list are Brentford's Ivan Toney, RB Leipzig's Benjamin Sesko, Sporting CP's Viktor Gyokeres and Newcastle United's Alexander Isak. Napoli's Victor Osimhen, Porto's Evanilson, Leipzig's Louis Openda, Feyenoord's Santiago Gimenez, Ajax's Brian Broobey and Bayer Leverkusen's Victor Boniface complete the dectet.

Among the group, Toney is the only one who's currently in the Premier League. However, the Brentford man is not going to come cheap, with boss Thomas Frank reportedly putting a £100 million price tag on Toney's head to dissuade most suitors.

It's also pertinent to note that the Gunners target has only recently returned from an eight-month ban for breaching the FA's betting rules.

What's next for Arsenal?

Arsenal are in the midst of a superb season.

Arsenal are having a superb campaign. The Premier League leaders are seeking their first league title in two decades and are also into the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals for the first time in 14 years, where they play Bayern Munich.

Despite their early exits in both domestic cups, Mikel Arteta's side have fared well, building on their success last season, where they finished behind City after leading the Premier League for a record 248 days.

Ahead of their clash with Bayern next month, the Gunners return to action this weekend with a blockbuster trip to champions Manchester City on Sunday (March 31). Arteta's side won the reverse fixture 1-0 at the Emirates earlier this season as they eye a rare league double against City.