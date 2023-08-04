Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta provides injury update on Gabriel Jesus and Bukayo Saka ahead of Community Shield fixture vs Manchester City

In a press conference leading up to the much-anticipated Community Shield clash against Manchester City, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta shared updates on Gabriel Jesus and Bukayo Saka's fitness.

The Gunners' manager is set to face his former boss and mentor, Pep Guardiola, in the traditional curtain-raiser for the new season.

Arteta expressed optimism regarding Saka's condition and stated that the England international resumed his regular training today and is feeling much better. Mikel Arteta said via Football Daily:

''Yeah Bukayo is much better, he trained today.''

Football Daily @footballdaily



Mikel Arteta tells @JamesGreenInUK that Bukayo Saka is back following a sickness that kept him out of Arsenal’s pre-season draw with AS Monaco on Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/gcG1dmd3Xg 🗣️ “Bukayo [Saka] is feeling better, he trained today.”Mikel Arteta tells @JamesGreenInUK that Bukayo Saka is back following a sickness that kept him out of Arsenal’s pre-season draw with AS Monaco on Wednesday.

Bukayo Saka missed Arsenal's pre-season draw in a friendly game against AS Monaco on Wednesday, August 2. However, with Arteta's recent update, Saka seems fit to contribute in the Community Shield match against Manchester City.

However, the situation with Gabriel Jesus is not as favorable. Arteta revealed that the Brazilian forward had to be operated to ensure the fastest recovery time.

"He's fine. He's obviously disappointed because he was feeling good, and then this issue came up. Nobody expected that we would need to do it," he added.

Football Daily @footballdaily



Mikel Arteta says Arsenal had to operate on Gabriel Jesus to ensure the fastest recovery time. 🤕 🗣️ “He’s fine, obviously he was very disappointed. He was feeling really good and this issue came up, nobody expected to do a little procedure. It was the best thing to do.”Mikel Arteta says Arsenal had to operate on Gabriel Jesus to ensure the fastest recovery time. 🤕 pic.twitter.com/CF7ANFJPrP

The Community Shield match holds special significance for Arteta, as it offers an opportunity to kick off the new campaign against his former club, Manchester City. The Spanish manager previously tasted success against his compatriot Guardiola at Wembley in 2020, reaching the final of the FA Cup.

Arsenal, determined to regain prominence in the Premier League, has undergone a substantial squad revamp under Arteta's guidance. Manchester City's triumphant title-winning campaign in the 2022-23 season saw them dethrone Arsenal from the top.

However, with the recent acquisitions in the transfer window, including key signings like Declan Rice, Jurrien Timber, and Kai Havertz, Arteta's side is signaling their rising aspirations for the new season.

Mikel Arteta confirms Arsenal's ongoing work on potential outgoings ahead of Community Shield clash against Manchester City

Arsenal's manager, Mikel Arteta, recently provided insight into the club's transfer plans, revealing that they are actively working on potential outgoings in the current window.

At a press conference ahead of the Community Shield match against Manchester City, Arteta stated via Football Daily:

"We are in the process - We are working on a few things and we have to make a few decisions. There's still time. We are very happy with the squad, that's for sure."

Arteta's proactive approach in shaping the squad ahead of the new season is evident as the Community Shield fixture becomes a showcase against his former side, Manchester City. Seeing how Arteta plans to go in the new season with impressive acquisitions in the transfer window will be interesting.