Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta provides squad fitness update ahead of Bournemouth clash

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has provided an injury update of his squad ahead of their Premier League home game with Bournemouth on Saturday (May 4).

The Gunners lead the standings after 35 games, a point ahead of Manchester City, who have a game in hand. Arteta's side have won their last three league outings and have a full complement of players available for the clash with the Cherries.

The Spaniard said (as per transfer guru Fabrizio Romano) that Jurrien Timber is back and available for selection:

“Jurrien Timber is 100% back and available. We have the entire squad fit and ready”.

Since a 1-0 defeat at Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal second leg - which condemned them to a 3-2 aggregate defeat - the Gunners have seen off three straight domestic opponents.

Arteta's side won 2-0 at Wolverhampton Wanderers in the league to snap a two-game losing streak across competitions. Three days later, they hammered Chelsea 5-0 at the Emirates before registering a thrilling 3-2 win at Tottenham Hotspur in the north London derby last weekend.

What happened when Arsenal played Bournemouth earlier this season?

Arsenal have happy memories of their last league clash with Bournemouth. In the reverse fixture in September at the Vitality, Arteta's side emerged convincing 4-0 winners.

Bukayo Saka set the Gunners on their way by breaking the deadlock in the 17th minute. Martin Odegaard doubled the advantage from the spot a minute before the break.

There was no way back for Bournemouth in the second period, as the Gunners went ahead three goals to the good, with Kai Havertz converting a 53rd-minute penalty. Three minutes into stoppage time, Ben White made it 4-0 to seal all three points for the Emirates outfit.

The Gunners are looking to win their first Premier League title since their historic 'Invincibles' triumph under Arsene Wenger in 2003-04 when they went the entire season unbeaten. It's the only instance of a team going unbeaten in the Premier League era.