Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta provides straightforward response when asked who he would prefer to win out of Liverpool and Manchester City

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta sounded coy when asked to pick the winner of Liverpool's top-of-the-table Premier League home clash with Manchester City on Sunday (Match 10).

In one of the tightest league races in recent memory, Arteta's side (61) trail leaders Liverpool by two points, with City sandwiched between the two, with 11 games to go.

Arteta's Gunners will take over at the top if they beat Brentford at home on Saturday. They will share the lead with the Reds if the Premier League leaders split points with Pep Guardiola's side at Anfield this weekend.

However, when asked to make a pick a winner between the two, the Spaniard didn't do so, instead responding:

"It's nothing to do with me."

The Gunners have fared well against the Premier League top-two this season. They beat City 1-0 at the Emirates and drew 1-1 at Anfield and beat the league leaders 3-1 at home.

Ahead of the big game at the weekend, both the Reds and City are coming off league wins, albeit contrasting ones,

While Jurgen Klopp's side needed a late winner to see off Nottingham Forest at the City Ground, City recovered from a goal down to beat Manchester United 3-1 at home.

A look at Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City's seasons so far

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola

As mentioned above, Liverpool, Manchester City and Arsenal - in that order - make up the Premier League top-three at the moment.

However, in terms of recent form, City comfortably take the edge. With their 3-1 UEFA Champions League Round of 16 second-leg home win over FC Copenhagen in midweek, Guardiola's are unbeaten in 20 games across competitions since losing 1-0 at Aston Villa in the league in December.

The Reds and City are in contention for continental trebles, having also reached the FA Cup quarterfinal. While City are also into the Champions League last-eight, the Reds play their UEFA Europa League Round of 16 first leg at Sparta Praha on Thursday (March 7).

Arsenal, meanwhile, were knocked out early in both domestic competitions, they trail FC Porto 1-0 from the first leg of their Champions League Round of 16 tie.