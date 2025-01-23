Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta provides update on whether Myles Lewis-Skelly will be fit to face Wolves after defender misses Dinamo Zagreb clash

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has provided an update on Myles Lewis-Skelly's injury ahead of their Premier League clash against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday, January 25. The youngster remains a doubt for the clash after a knock on his knee.

Lewis-Skelly played the entire 90 minutes in the Gunners' 2-2 draw against Aston Villa at home in the Premier League on January 18. He had, however, jarred his knee during the game. Consequently, he missed their 3-0 win over Dinamo Zagreb at home in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday.

After the game, Mikel Arteta was asked if Lewis-Skelly would be fit for Arsenal's clash against Wolves. He answered (via Evening Standard):

“I am not sure [if Lewis-Skelly will be fit to face Wolves on Saturday]. He jarred his knee in the game against Villa and he thought it was okay when he finished the game. The next day it wasn’t bad and then yesterday he wasn’t feeling right, and so he started the session and he wasn’t feeling good.

“So, we need some more tests tomorrow. Hopefully, it is nothing big, but the games are coming very fast.”

Lewis-Skelly, 18, has been excellent for Arsenal, having graduated from their academy and made his senior debut earlier this season. He's made 16 senior appearances.

Mikel Arteta expresses delight after Arsenal's emphatic win over Dinamo Zagreb

The Gunners practically booked their place in the Top 8 of the UEFA Champions League league stage with a win over Dinamo Zagreb on Wednesday. Declan Rice opened the scoring in the second minute at the Emirates. Kai Havertz made it 2-0 in the 66th minute before Martin Odegaard finished scoring in the first minute of stoppage time.

Arsenal sit third in the Champions League league-stage table, three points above ninth-placed Aston Villa. Even a draw against Girona in their last game should be enough for them to directly qualify for the Round of 16.

After the win over Dinamo Zagreb, Mikel Arteta said (via Arsenal.com):

"I'm very happy overall, it's a massive step forward tonight. It puts us in a really strong position to play the last game in Girona. We scored three goals, created plenty of chances, dominated the game, didn't concede a shot and another clean sheet at home. So overall, very happy."

The Gunners will next turn their attention to the Premier League, where they trail leaders Liverpool by six points, having played one more game than them. They will face Wolves at the Molineux Stadium on Saturday.

