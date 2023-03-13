Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta responds to Manchester City's Premier League title challenge following 3-0 Fulham win 

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has claimed that his side are only focusing on themselves despite the threat posed by Manchester City in the title race.

Five points separate the Gunners and second-placed City heading into the final 11 games of the season. Arteta's side secured an impressive 3-0 victory away at Fulham on Sunday (March 12). This came a day after Pep Guardiola's men beat Newcastle United 2-0 at St James' Park.

The Arsenal boss was asked following the win over Fulham whether City's constant presence was helpful or a hindrance to his side. He responded (via Manchester Evening News):

"I don’t know."

He continued:

"We just discuss what we discuss internally: to be really humble, to work on the next training session and try to be better every day. This is our focus. There is still a huge part of the season to be completed."

Gabriel Magalhaes (21'), Gabriel Martinelli (26'), and Martin Odegaard (45+2') scored the goals to down high-flying Fulham. Arteta was happy with his team's performance at Craven Cottage:

"Really happy. Really tough place to come and a really well organised team. ‘I think we dominated the game, we created so many chances, we kept a clean sheet – which was really important – and we won the game in a convincing way, so really happy."

Arsenal will next face Sporting CP at the Emirates on Thursday (March 16) in the second leg of their Europa League last 16 tie. The two sides drew 2-2 in the first leg at the Jose Alvalade Stadium.

Manchester City boss Guardiola claims his side don't score late winners like Arsenal

Pep Guardiola on Manchester City becoming too comfortable.

Arsenal have recently scored memorable winners. None more so than Reiss Nelson's 90+7th minute winner in a 3-2 win over Bournemouth on March 4. Before that, the Gunners staged an incredible 4-2 comeback victory over Aston Villa on February 18. Jorginho's long-ranged strike deflected in off Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez in the 90+3rd minute before Martinelli put the icing on the cake five minutes later.

The never-say-die attitude that Arteta's side possess has seemingly not been something Manchester City have been able to embrace. Guardiola hinted that his side have grown too comfortable due to their constant title successes. He said (via the Daily Mail):

"They have many years without winning the Premier League and that gives you a little bit extra to win games in 93, 96, 98. That is something they have that we don’t have because we have won back-to-back, two times."

Guardiola won't need reminding about Sergio Aguero's infamous 90+4th minute goal in a 3-2 win over Queens Park Rangers in 2012. It is considered the greatest moment in Premier League history as Manchester City pipped Manchester United to the title on the final day of the season.

