"Arsenal came out again very aggressive" - Jurgen Klopp says Gunners targeted two Liverpool players with "man v man" marking 

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp praised Mikel Arteta's Arsenal for their brilliant man-to-man marking and staying aggressive until the last minute of their 3-2 win over the Reds on Sunday.

Speaking to their in-house media, the German manager said that Arsenal targeted Jordan Henderson and Thiago Alcantara throughout their Premier League match on Sunday (9 October).

The hosts started the game on a high as Gabriel Martinelli put Arsenal ahead with a first-minute goal. However, Liverpool came in twice from behind to equalize in the high-intensity game at the Emirates Stadium, but Bukayo Saka's 76th-minute penalty helped the Gunners take all three points from the game.

Arsenal have only lost one game in their nine Premier League matches this season, keeping them at the top of the top-tier English League. The Gunners lead defending champions Manchester City by just one point at the top, while their win at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday puts Liverpool in a worrying 10th spot in the table.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said that the Gunners came out very aggressive, especially in the second half, targeting their skipper Jordan Henderson and midfielder Thiago Alcantara:

“Yes, Arsenal came out again very aggressive, man v man against Hendo and Thiago, but we were not flexible enough anymore in the frontline. So, didn’t drop in the right moments, didn’t offer half-spaces, apart from the goal from where we did that obviously particularly well.”

The Reds have struggled to find form since the start of the season, winning only two league games out of the nine that they have played so far. Klopp's team will be up against Rangers in their next UEFA Champions League tie on Wednesday (12 October) before their much anticipated clash against Manchester City on Sunday (16 October).

"We are not in the title race" - Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp after their Premier League defeat against Arsenal

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp believes that the Reds are no longer in the Premier League title race after winning just two of their first nine league games. The Reds boss said (via ESPN):

"We are not in the title race."

The German manager added that he wants the team to get back to winning ways again after losing to Arsenal on Sunday. However, Klopp believes it will be incredibly difficult to make a comeback as they face Rangers in the Champions League and Manchester City in the Premier League in their next two games.

Speaking after the game, Klopp said:

"Of course, in a situation like ours, we play Arsenal, now we play Rangers obviously and then we play Man City, is that the perfect opponent for finding confidence back? Probably not."

