Arsenal can still fight for Premier League and Europa League titles: David Luiz

Sitting in 10th place with 31 points from 22 games in the Premier League, Arsenal have struggled to find a consistent run of form this season. However, Brazilian defender David Luiz believes that the club can still fight for titles this season.

The 33-year-old is still confident that the London outfit can still compete for the Premier League title and the Europa League.

Since David Luiz signed for Arsenal in August 2019:



3⃣ red cards

6⃣ penalties conceded



• No other Premier League player has received more than 2 red cards or conceded more than 3 penalties#WOLARS pic.twitter.com/0HG6n48xj2 — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) February 2, 2021

Speaking to ESPN Brazil, David Luiz said:

“Now it’s about fighting for the two titles that are still on. Of course, the Premier League has this very distant gap. Is it impossible? No. But we know are in a much more difficult reality than the teams that are up there. We play in the most difficult league in the world, where 10 points can suddenly become one, two, or zero in a month."

"All the clubs are a little messed up and the results can fluctuate in several ways and we can also fight for the Premier League. The Europa League is the title that we have to aim for this year, it is the title that is achievable for us," added Luiz.

Arsenal have had a rollercoaster season

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Arsenal - Premier League

Mikel Arteta guided Arsenal to an impressive run at the end of last season. In a campaign of few ups and many downs, Arsenal secured a record 14th FA Cup win, which sent them into the Europa League.

The Gunners also began this season with a flourish, beating Liverpool on penalties to clinch the Community Shield.

⚽️ Was 𝘁𝗵𝗶𝘀 your Goal of the Month for January?



🗳 Voting is now open - so it's time to choose your winner! 🏆 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) February 4, 2021

However, their domestic form then started to take a dip. While the London side were flying high in Europe, they had won just one of their 10 league games at the time. They were also knocked out of the Carabao Cup by Manchester City.

Arsenal beat Frank Lampard's Chelsea 3-1 to kick-start a six-game unbeaten run in all competitions. However, they were once again brought crashing down to earth when they were knocked out of the FA Cup by Southampton.

Last time out, red cards to David Luiz and goalkeeper Bernd Leno saw the Gunners surrender their lead to lose 2-1 to a struggling Wolves side.

BREAKING: Arsenal's appeal against the decision to send off David Luiz during Tuesday's defeat at Wolves has been dismissed by the FA. — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) February 4, 2021

Arsenal find themselves out of contention for two trophies this season, leaving them with another two to fight for. They currently sit 16 points behind league leaders Manchester City, who also have a game in hand.

This means they, realistically, have only the Europa League to fight for. It will be no surprise to see Mikel Arteta go all out to secure Arsenal's first European trophy this season.