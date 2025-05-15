Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard names one skill he wants to take from Gabriel Martinelli and add to his game

Arsenal skipper Martin Odegaard has named Gabriel Martinelli's pace as the one skill he would like to add to his repertoire. The Norwegian midfielder has been a first-team regular for the Gunners in recent seasons.

Odegaard initially joined the north London side on a six-month loan deal in January 2021 from Real Madrid. Arsenal ultimately opted to sign him permanently that summer for a reported fee of £30m plus add-ons.

The Norwegian was handed the armband in 2022 following Alexandre Lacazette's departure and has played a big role in the Gunners' recent rise. The 26-year-old has registered 40 goals and 37 assists from 196 games across competitions for the north London side to date.

Odegaard recently sat down with ESPN for a candid chat, covering various topics. The Norwegian was asked to name one skill from an Arsenal teammate that he would like to add to his game.

Odegaard responded that he would like to be a little quicker and went for Gabriel Martinelli's pace.

"I would love to be a little bit quicker, you know, so Martinelli's pace," said Odegaard.

The interviewer pointed out that the Brazilian was rapid, to which Odegaard agreed. The Norwegian has registered five goals and 11 assists from 43 games across competitions this season. The Gunners next face Newcastle United at home in the league on Sunday, May 18.

Are Arsenal eyeing a Swedish striker this summer?

Viktor Gyokeres

Arsenal are ready to break the bank for Viktor Gyokeres this summer, according to The Mirror (via GiveMeSport). The Gunners are determined to sign a proven No. 9 after missing out on the Premier League once again this season.

Gyokeres has been outstanding for Sporting in recent times, and has now turned heads at the Emirates. The Swede has scored 52 goals and set up 13 more from 50 games across competitions this campaign.

He is expected to take the next step in his career this summer, and the north London side are ready to go all out for him. The report adds that Sporting's £60m asking price won't be a problem for Arsenal this year.

Gyokeres is likely to demand wages in excess of £200,000 per week to make the move to the Emirates. It is believed that the Gunners are open to this criteria as well, and are ready to make him one of the best paid players in the Premier League. Manchester United are apparently eyeing the 26-year-old with interest as well.

