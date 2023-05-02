Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard offers honest opinion on Aubameyang ahead of Chelsea clash

Arsenal midfielder Martin Odegaard recently shared his thoughts on Chelsea striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's return to the Emirates on Tuesday, May 2.

The former Gunners striker is set to return to the Emirates for the first time since his departure in January 2022 as Arsenal host Chelsea in the Premier League. Aubameyang spent four years with the north London side after joining them from Borussia Dortmund in 2018.

The Gabonese striker scored 92 goals and provided 21 assists in 163 games for the Gunners. However, his fallout with manager Mikel Arteta resulted in his contract being terminated in January 2022. He then joined Barcelona before joining Chelsea last summer.

Ahead of their clash against the Blues on Tuesday, Arsenal captain Odegaard shared his thoughts on Aubameyang's return in his pre-match program notes. He wrote (via Football.London):

"We will welcome Auba back tonight as well. I played with him a bit before he left here, and I know about the amazing things he did here before that. He had some really good moments here, especially winning the FA Cup. We remember the great things he did for the club, and he is a great guy as well."

Since joining the Blues last summer, Aubameyang has scored just three goals in 21 appearances. He failed to feature much under former manager Graham Potter but has played in two of their previous three games under caretaker manager Frank Lampard.

Arsenal host Chelsea in a big London derby

Both clubs have had a contrasting 2022-23 campaign. The Gunners are engaged in the Premier League title race with Manchester City. They are currently one point behind City, who have a game in hand.

Chelsea, meanwhile, have had an abysmal season and are 12th in the league table. They have scored just 30 goals in 32 league games and just one goal in their previous seven games across competitions. They have lost all five of their previous games.

Arsenal, meanwhile, are also winless in their previous four games, drawing three of them. After draws against Liverpool, West Ham United, and Southampton, the Gunners lost 4-1 against title rivals Manchester City.

The chance to win their first league title since 2004 appears to have gone for Mikel Arteta's side. Arsenal will need to win all their remaining games and hope City drop points in more than one game. Their final five-game stretch will begin on Tuesday against Chelsea in a clash where both teams will hope to find some form.

Poll : 0 votes