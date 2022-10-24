Arsenal and Chelsea monitoring Liverpool star's contract situation: Reports

According to 90min, Arsenal, Chelsea, and Tottenham are interested in signing Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita.

Keita will be out of contract next summer. The Guinean is yet to play for the Reds this season after sustaining an injury in August. His last appearance came in the Community Shield game against Manchester City.

He was instrumental for Jurgen Klopp's side last season, playing 40 games. He scored four goals and provided three assists.

Keita's agent wanted the club to tie the player down to a long-term contract at the start of the season.

But that didn't happen. Arsenal, Chelsea, and Tottenham are among three Premier League clubs interested in adding the Guinean to their ranks on a free transfer.

There is also interest from other countries in Keita's services. Klopp recently shared an update on Keita's injury, as he said (via Liverpool Echo):

"He was out for a while, like Ox was. Ox was on the bench but I don't think he was ready to play the last game but he's getting close though. He's one or two weeks ahead of Naby which is very helpful for us as well."

He continued:

"It's now about making it possible so he can sustain an awful lot of games coming up. There are a lot of football games to play and I can't wait to have him back properly."

Klopp added:

"(He'll be back) Before (the World Cup). It's not a pre-season like five or six weeks. What we can do in rehab with these tough muscle injuries, they do everything apart from team training. You cannot replace team training."

He concluded:

"They do football work, they run more than we do in training sessions because they have to. But nothing in rehab can replace a football session. It's a completely different intensity to everything you can produce in rehab."

What's next for Arsenal, Chelsea, and Liverpool?

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta

Arsenal are coming off a 1-1 draw against Southampton in their last game in the Premier League.

Mikel Arteta's side will return to action on October 27 as they take on PSV Eindhoven in the UEFA Europa League.

Chelsea, meanwhile, are set to play their next match on October 25 against RB Salzburg.

Liverpool will be back in action on October 27 as they take on Ajax in an important UEFA Champions League clash.

Poll : 0 votes