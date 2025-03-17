Arsenal and Chelsea move ahead of Liverpool in race to sign £71 million rated striker - Reports

According to a report by Football Insider, Arsenal and Chelsea have moved ahead of Liverpool in the race to sign Marcus Thuram. The three Premier League giants are looking to bolster their attack in the summer and are considering a move for the Inter Milan forward.

Thuram has been impressive for the Nerazurri this season, racking up 16 goals and four assists in 38 games across competitions. The 27-year-old reportedly has a release clause of £71 million and is contracted to the club until 2028. Inter are keen to keep Thuram at the club and plans to offer him a new deal amid interest from top clubs in Europe.

Liverpool's interest in Thuram surfaced after it was reported that the club are looking to part ways with Darwin Nunez. The Uruguayan forward has failed to live up to expectations since his reported club-record £85 million move to Anfled from Benfica in 2022.

Nunez has failed to impress manager Arne Slot this season, recording just seven goals and as many assists in 39 games across competitions. With Mohamed Salah also on the verge of leaving in the summer, the Merseyside club are in search of a prolific forward.

Meanwhile, Arsenal and Chelsea's attacking deficiencies are well documented. The Gunners have struggled to land a prolific No. 9 in the past couple of seasons and will reportedly make the signing of a forward a top priority in the upcoming summer transfer window.

The Blues, on the other hand, want to bolster their attack with more options. Nicolas Jackson has blown hot and cold this season and the west London club has been without a reliable centre-forward since the Senegalese picked up a hamstring injury in February.

It remains to be seen if any of the three English heavyweights can broker a deal with Inter Milan for Marcus Thuram in the summer.

Liverpool to face competition from Arsenal and Chelsea for Premier League striker - Reports

Liverpool have identified Brighton & Hove Albion forward Joao Pedro as a potential reinforcement for their attack. The Reds could lose Mohamed Salah in the summer and Darwin Nunez could be on his way away from Anfiled after failing to impress.

Pedro, 23, has eight goals and seven assists in 23 matches for the Seagull so far and Liverpool have been impressed with his performances. However, according to TBR Football, Chelsea and Arsenal are also monitoring the Brazilian forward ahead of a summer move.

Joao Pedro reportedly has no release clause in his contract. This means that the Seagulls can request any amount they value him for. His current contract does not expire until 2028, and he has a €50 million valuation as per Transfermrkt.

