“Arsenal and Chelsea pretty much have their first line-ups” - Jurgen Klopp makes bold claim as Liverpool’s squad woes deepen

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has stated that it is difficult to field a strong starting XI due to the current COVID-19 situation at the club.

The Reds are currently missing key players due to the virus and cannot field their first-choice lineup. However, Klopp has stated that the club had no intentions of canceling Sunday's game against Tottenham Hotspur despite having four coronavirus cases in the squad.

As quoted on Liverpool's official website, the 54-year-old tactician said:

"In the first instance we had three cases and then two days later Thiago was positive. The Premier League tells us these are pretty much the best numbers in the league; I saw Arsenal and Chelsea play and they have, for me, pretty much their first line-ups on the pitch, but for us it’s not exactly the same. There was no chance with four yesterday to cancel the game – and we had no intention to do that – but then today Hendo on top of that for different reasons."

A number of key players in the Liverpool squad have tested positive for COVID-19 and have subsequently been sidelined. The Reds were without Virgil van Dijk, Thiago Alcantara, Fabinho and Curtis Jones for their game against Tottenham Hotspur.

However, the Merseyside giants are not the only side who have been unlucky lately. Chelsea themselves are missing several players due to the coronavirus. The Blues are without Romelu Lukaku, Timo Werner and Callum Hudson-Odoi due to COVID-19.

While Arsenal have been able to field a strong lineup, they had their issues with COVID-19 earlier this season. The Gunners were without Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette due to the virus earlier this season.

Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool were involved in a four-game matchweek in the Premier League

Due to the outbreak of COVID-19 in various camps across the Premier League, only four matches took place in the 18th gameweek of the competition. Despite various cancelations, big clubs like Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester City and Chelsea all featured in games.

Arsenal and Manchester City secured routine wins over their respective opponents. The Gunners secured an impressive 4-1 against Leeds United, while the Cityzens cruised to a 4-0 win over Newcastle United.

Liverpool and Chelsea, on the other hand, had much more difficult games. The Blues could only manage a 0-0 draw against Wolverhampton Wanderers, while the Reds were held to a 2-2 draw by Tottenham Hotspur.

These results mean table-toppers Manchester City are three points clear of second-placed Liverpool, while third-placed Chelsea are now six points behind the league leaders. Fourth-placed Arsenal, on the other hand, are six points behind the Blues.

