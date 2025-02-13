Arsenal confirm Kai Havertz injury, reveal he needs to get surgery and detail recovery timeline

Arsenal have confirmed that Kai Havertz will undergo surgery after suffering a hamstring injury this week. The Gunners have stated that the German forward will not return this season.

Mikel Arteta's side are in the midst of an injury crisis that has left them without sufficient options in attack. Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli, Gabriel Jesus, and Havertz are all nursing hamstring injuries.

The England international was sidelined in December while Martinelli was forced off in Arsenal's FA Cup defeat to Newcastle United last weekend. The pair will not return to action until at least March. Jesus tore his ACL last month and is ruled out for the campaign and could remain on the sidelines for the better part of the year. Havertz is the latest addition to the Gunners' injury list.

The Germany international tore his hamstring during Arsenal's training camp in Dubai. The Athletic's David Ornstein later reported that the former Chelsea forward would not return this season.

The Gunners have now provided official confirmation of Havertz's situation with a club statement that read (via Fabrizio Romano on X):

“The injury will require surgery, which will take place in the coming days. Soon after surgery, Kai will begin his recovery programme until the pre-season preparations for next season."

Havertz has been a key player for the Gunners this season. The 25-year-old attacker has scored 15 goals and provided five assists in 34 games across competitions.

"Shocking failure of management" - Piers Morgan slams Arsenal's board for not signing a striker in January after Kai Havertz's injury

Piers Morgan has laid into Arsenal's hierarchy for their lack of transfer activity in January after Kai Havertz's recent injury. The English TV personality insists that the club's management are to blame for their recent struggles.

The Gunners were linked with various strikers in January, including the likes of Alexander Isak, Jhon Duran, and Ollie Watkins. Arteta has been rumored to be pushing for a striker and in light of their injury crisis, the Gunners were keen to bolster their options.

However, the north Londoners failed to lure in reinforcements and Morgan has slammed them for their lapse in judgment. He wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

"FFS. 🤬🤬🤬 We now have zero strikers for rest of the season. Shocking failure of management."

The Gunners are second in the Premier League table, seven points behind league leaders Liverpool. They will next face Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on Saturday, February 15.

