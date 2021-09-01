Arsenal: Confirmed signings and departures in the summer transfer window (2021)

The 2020-21 season was Mikel Arteta's first full season as manager of Arsenal. The Gunners went into the campaign on a high after winning the FA Cup during the 2019-20 season and beating Liverpool to win the Community Shield.

Arsenal, however, endured a dismal campaign as they ended the season in eighth place in the Premier League table.

Mikel Arteta's side were knocked out of the FA Cup and EFL Cup during the early stages of the competition, and were also eliminated from the Europa League at the semi-final stage by Villarreal.

The north London club were desperately short of quality in defense and midfield last season and were therefore keen to sign a centre-back, a defensive midfielder and an attacking midfielder.

The Gunners were also keen to sell or loan out a number of the club's fringe players in order to reduce their wage bill, earn money from sales and create space in the squad for new signings.

Arsenal have managed to move on highly rated attacking midfielder Joe Willock to Newcastle United in a deal worth £25 million.

The Gunners also terminated the contract of Brazilian winger Willian, who struggled to replicate the form he displayed during his Chelsea days during his sole season with Arsenal.

Arsenal have also sent William Saliba, Lucas Torreira, Matteo Guendouzi, Hector Bellerin, Reiss Nelson, Dejan Iliev and Alex Runarrson away on loan. The most eye-catching departure was that of Hector Bellerin.

The Spaniard was desperate to leave Arsenal this summer and was heavily linked with a move to Barcelona.

Barcelona's lack of funds led to the Spanish giants deciding against signing Bellerin. The former La Masia product has joined Real Betis on a season-long loan deal.

Official and confirmed. Hector Bellerin joins Real Betis from Arsenal - salary issue definitely resolved, official statement announces. 🟢🇪🇸 #Betis #AFC #DeadlineDay — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 31, 2021

Arsenal enjoyed a successful transfer window as they managed to sign a number of their top transfer targets

Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal: The MIND Series

Arsenal were in desperate need of defensive reinforcements this summer.

The club managed to complete a £50 million move for highly-rated England defender Ben White. White is one of the most promising young defenders in the Premier League.

Mikel Arteta was desperate to keep hold of Martin Odegaard after the Norwegian's impressive loan spell with the Gunners during the second half of last season. Arsenal managed to sign the midfielder from Real Madrid in a deal worth £30 million.

Arsenal also managed to sign English goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale from Sheffield United for £24 million.

Ramsdale is likely to provide stiff competition for a starting place to Bernd Leno, who struggled to maintain consistency between the posts towards the end of last season.

The Gunners signed defensive midfielder Sambi Lokonga from Anderlecht for £15 million. Lokonga is likely to provide cover for Thomas Partey, who missed a number of games last season due to injury.

Martin Odegaard 🤝 The Arsenal



Mikel Arteta explains how we signed our new no. 8 this summer 👇 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) August 24, 2021

Arsenal completed the signing of Takehiro Tomiyasu from Bologna in a deal worth €18.6 million on transfer deadline day. The Japanese defender is likely to add strength in depth to a weak-looking Arsenal backline.

The north London club also signed Nuno Tavares from Benfica to provide back-up for Kieran Tierney.

Ins: Sambi Lokonga, Martin Odegaard, Ben White, Aaron Ramsdale, Nuno Tavares, Takehiro Tomiyasu.

Outs: Hector Bellerin, Lucas Torreira, Matteo Guendouzi, Willian, Joe Willock, Alex Runarrson, Dejan Iliev, Reiss Nelson, William Saliba.

