Arsenal: Confirmed signings and departures in the summer transfer window (2022)

Arsenal have been very busy in this transfer window, with the Gunners actively heading out into the market and making a number of key signings.

Mikel Arteta and the lads at the Emirates Stadium missed out on the Champions League last season after some poor performances towards the end. While they eventually had to settle for the Europa League, the Gunners went into the market with the intention of finishing in the top four this time.

So far, with five games already played this season, Arsenal currently sit at the top of the table with 15 points out of a possible 15. They have remarkably taken the Premier League by storm, and this is mostly thanks to their impressive transfer window.

The Gunners went into the market and managed to buy two players from Premier League rivals Manchester City.

Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko both made the switch from the Etihad to the Emirates for a total of just over €87 million, and they have been the heart of the team so far. Jesus, in particular, has been a revelation for Arsenal, with three goals and three assists in just five games.

The club also went for youngsters, bringing in midfielder Fabio Viera from Porto for €35 million and teenage winger Marquinhos from Sao Paulo for €3.5 million. They also paid €6.36 million for 28-year-old goalkeeper Matt Turner from New England in the MLS.

The over €130 million spent in the transfer window might be a hefty fee for the hierarchy at the Emirates Stadium, but the performances on display will certainly weaken any arguments.

Arsenal have made just €23 million from departures this window

The Gunners have already let a number of fringe players leave on loan, with their most high-profile case being Nicolas Pepe to Nice in France's Ligue 1. He won't be the only Arsenal player to ply his trade in France this season, as he has been joined by Nuno Tavares, who also left the Gunners on loan.

Other loaned out players include Ainsley Maitland-Niles to Southampton, Pablo Mari to Monza, Auston Trusty to Birmingham, and Runar Alex Runarsson to Alanyaspor.

Alexandre Lacazette is another high-profile player who has left Arsenal for a move to France. However, the 31-year-old forward left the Gunners on a free transfer to Lyon, where he will reunite with Pepe and Tavares when he plays against their respective teams.

Hector Bellerin has also left the club on a free transfer, with his move to Barcelona coming towards the end of deadline day.

Thank you, Hector

Matteo Guendouzi will reunite with Nuno Tavares at Marseilles, as the 23-year-old midfielder made the switch to the Ligue 1 outfit for €11 million. Lucas Torreira also left Arsenal on a €6 million move to the Super Lig, where he will ply his trade with Turkish powerhouse Galatasaray.

Former Gunners No. 1 goalkeeper Bernd Leno has left the club as well, signing for newly-promoted side Fulham, who paid €3.6 million for his services. Finally, Konstantinos Mavropanos left for Bundesliga outfit Stuttgart, who paid €3.2 million to bring the 24-year-old center-back to Germany.

Ins: Gabriel Jesus, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Fabio Vieira, Matt Turner, Marquinhos

Outs: Matteo Guendouzi, Lucas Torreira, Bernd Leno, Konstantinos Mavropanos, Hector Bellerin (free), Alexandre Lacazette (free), Nicolas Pepe (loan), Nuno Tavares (loan), Ainsley Maitland-Niles (loan), Pablo Mari (loan), Auston Trusty (loan), Runar Alex Runarsson (loan)

