Arsenal considering shock move for Lyon trio - Reports

Arsenal could reportedly make a sensational swoop for three Lyon stars this summer.

The club have been told to be 'ruthless' in the transfer window by manager Mikel Arteta, and are now considering a move for Lyon's Moussa Dembele, Houssem Aouar and Joachim Andersen.

According to the Daily Telegraph, Arsenal are looking to put behind a dismal 2020-21 campaign by spending £80 million on three Ligue 1 stars.

The Gunners are in ninth place in the Premier League table and were knocked out of the Europa League at the semi-final stage by Villarreal last week. Arsenal's club hierarchy is, therefore, planning to undergo a major squad overhaul this summer.

The north London club are reportedly interested in signing French striker Moussa Dembele. Dembele was one of the most sought-after strikers in Europe a couple of seasons ago after enjoying a prolific couple of campaigns with Lyon.

The 24-year-old joined Atletico Madrid on loan for the rest of the season in January. However, Dembele has struggled to make an impact since joining Diego Simeone's side, making just four appearances in all competitions for the Spanish giants.

It seems unlikely that Atletico will exercise their option to buy Dembele at the end of the season. Arsenal have reportedly been offered the chance to sign the Frenchman for as little as £25 million.

Arsenal could also look to finally sign Houssem Aouar this summer. The Gunners have been desperate to sign the French midfielder in the recent past.

Arsenal almost got their man last summer, but refused to meet Lyon's €60 million valuation of the midfielder. Aouar could also be available for £25 million this summer.

The third Lyon star that Arsenal will try to sign is 24-year-old Joachim Andersen. The defender has spent the season on loan at Fulham, where he has been one of the shining lights for the club in an otherwise disappointing season that has seen them get relegated from the Premier League.

Arsenal interested in signing Olympique Lyon trio, defender Joachim Andersen (£25m), forward Moussa Dembele (£25m) & midfielder Houssem Aouar (£30m+). Talks has begun with the French side for Dembele & Andersen but Aouar is still an option for #AFC this summer. 👇 — London Highbury™ (@London_Highbury) May 11, 2021

Arsenal will need to get rid of their fringe players before they can make new signings

Atletico de Madrid v Athletic Club - La Liga Santander

Arsenal will need to get rid of the likes of Lucas Torreira, Matteo Guendouzi, Ainsley Maitland-Niles and Sead Kolasinac before they can make any new signings this summer.

The Gunners have always worked on a tight transfer budget and will therefore need to sell a number of fringe players to raise funds before they can begin spending.