Arsenal contemplating possible move to sign Mykhaylo Mudryk alternative worth £25 million: Reports

Arsenal are contemplating a move for Brighton & Hove Albion attacker Leandro Trossard after missing out on Mykhaylo Mudryk in January, according to talkSPORT. A move for Trossard could cost the Gunners around £25 million.

Trossard has reportedly fallen out with manager Roberto De Zerbi and is set to move away from the Amex Stadium in January.

In 16 league games, Trossard has scored seven goals this season, including a hat-trick against Liverpool at Anfield. He also has three assists to his name as the Seagulls are currently placed a respectable seventh in the Premier League.

Arsenal were heavily linked with Mudryk. The Gunners, however, saw three of their bids rejected. Chelsea owner Todd Boehly, meanwhile, matched Shakhtar Donetsk's asking price of close to €100 million plus add-ons, and Mudryk subsequently joined the Blues.

Joao Felix, yet another target for Arteta's side, ended up on loan at Chelsea. The league leaders remain interested in deepening their attacking pool.

They have now set their sights on Trossard. Tottenham Hotspur are also interested in the Belgian, who would cost at least £25 million for any interested suitor.

Mykhaylo Mudryk has been in red hot form this season, scoring ten goals and providing eight assists in 18 games across competitions this campaign.

While he was heavily linked with a move to Arsenal, Mudryk is now a Chelsea player. And Graham Potter, understandably, is happy to have him on the team.

Speaking about Mudryk's arrival, Potter said (via The Guardian):

“We want to play better, We want more wins. You need a squad that’s balanced. You need a squad that’s got the right amount of competition. I think we’ve got to be not necessarily careful, but I think you’ve just got to understand that we’ve got about 10 players unavailable.

"Obviously you can’t just sign players to replace those because in the end, you have a squad of 30. You have to do the right thing and the window is complicated in January.”

Mikel Arteta, meanwhile, has seemingly moved away from the failed Mudryk pursuit saga. He told the media after the north London derby, which Arsenal won by a scoreline of 2-0 (via the Gunners' official website):

"We have excellent players. We want to improve our squad in this transfer window and when I say we, myself, the coaching staff, the staff, the players, the board, and ownership. We are all in this together, but we will do the deals that we can do and that we believe is right for the football club."

While Arsenal are eight points clear at the top of the table, Chelsea are struggling at a lowly 10th place in the Premier League table.

