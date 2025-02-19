Arsenal convinced Ethan Nwaneri to stay at club amid interest from Premier League giants in 2023: Reports

Manchester City were interested in signing Arsenal midfielder Ethan Nwaneri back in 2023, according to reports. The Gunners, however, convinced him that his future lies at the Emirates.

Nwaneri has enjoyed a breakout season for the north Londoners this campaign. The 17-year-old winger has earned the opportunity to establish himself in Mikel Arteta's squad amid their injury crisis.

Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli, Kai Havertz, and Gabriel Jesus are all currently sidelined for various issues, with the two Arsenal strikers out for the rest of the season. Their absence has paved the way for Nwaneri to make a name for himself.

The youngster seems to have earned the admiration of the club's fans, putting on impressive performances. He has made 24 appearances across competitions so far this term, scoring seven goals and providing one assist.

Nwaneri first made his mark in top-flight football back in September 2022. He became the youngest player to make an appearance in the history of the Premier League and the club at just 15 years and 181 days old.

Fabrizio Romano has now reported that Nwaneri's senior debut caught the eyes of Manchester City, who registered an interest in the Arsenal winger. According to the transfer expert, City held talks with the Gunners behind the scenes over a potential move in 2023 (via Metro).

However, Arsenal managed to persuade the Englishman to remain in north London. Nwaneri subsequently signed his first professional contract with the club in March 2024 after his 17th birthday.

Joe Cole compares Arsenal star Ethan Nwaneri to Lionel Messi after win over Leicester

Joe Cole has drawn comparisons between Ethan Nwaneri and Lionel Messi after Arsenal's 2-0 win over Leicester City last weekend (February 15).

The Gunners secured all three points against the Foxes, courtesy of substitute Mikel Merino's late brace in the second half. Nwaneri had an excellent outing at the King Power Stadium, as he posed a constant threat against Leicester.

While the Englishman couldn't get on the scoresheet, he hit the woodwork twice and assisted Merino's first goal. Speaking on TNT Sports after the game, Cole heaped praise on Nwaneri, stating that he's reminiscent of eight-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi.

The former Chelsea star said:

“These little touches in and around the box – I don’t even want to say it, but it’s like Lionel Messi. I don’t want to put any more pressure on him, but the touches off the back foot entices the defender, then the touch off the toe to send him off balance. He plays with such confidence, a beautiful player. Arsenal and Mikel Arteta have to protect him, they would have liked him to only play 60, 70 minutes today.”

