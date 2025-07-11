Arsenal cult hero Nicklas Bendtner reacts to Christian Norgaard joining Gunners from Brentford

Nicklas Bendtner has taken to social media to express his delight at Christian Norgaard joining Arsenal. The former Denmark striker is excited to see his countryman join the Gunners from Brentford.

Arsenal announced the signing of Norgaard on Thursday, July 10, and the fans flooded the comments section of their Instagram post. Among the comments was one from their former player, Bendtner, who made his feelings clear about the 31-year-old making the move to the Emirates.

The former striker posted three emojis - heart, raised hands, and fire - while the fans were busy welcoming the new midfielder, or urging the club not to make the move for Chelsea star Noni Madueke.

Mikel Arteta spoke about the new signing soon after the unveiling and heaped praise on the midfielder. He highlighted why they went after the 31-year-old Dane and told the club website:

"We're delighted to welcome Christian to Arsenal. He is an international player with a wealth of experience of the Premier League. He has proven leadership skills and a strong character which will be invaluable to our squad. He is a strong midfielder with excellent tactical awareness and versatility. He also has physical presence and intelligence which will give us added depth and balance. Christian will bring a lot to the group both on and off the pitch, and we're excited to start working with him in this next chapter of his career. We welcome Christian and his family to Arsenal."

Christian Norgaard is set to become the fourth player from Denmark to play for Arsenal's first team. Bendtner was the last Danish player to play for the Gunners, after Sebastian Svärd and John Jensen. Mika Biereth was in the youth side, but never made his debut for the senior side at the Emirates.

Dream come true for new Arsenal signing Christian Norgaard

Christian Norgaard spoke to the Arsenal media team after signing for the Gunners and admitted that it was a dream-come-true moment for him. He added that it felt like a miracle as he had signed a new deal at Brentford and did not see a move to a UEFA Champions League side happening in his career. He said:

"You can get almost emotional because maybe it was a dream that I've given a little bit up on coming towards the later stage in my career. I've just turned 31 and had signed a new deal with Brentford. Of course, there's always a little chance that a miracle could happen with Brentford, but it was probably unrealistic to play Champions League with them."

Norgaard spent six seasons at Brentford before making the move across London to the Gunners. He played 196 times for the Bees, scoring 13 goals and assisting 18 times.

