"I want to play football my way" - Lamine Yamal sends strong message about comparisons with Lionel Messi at Barcelona

Barcelona star Lamine Yamal has sent out a message regarding comparisons with his idol Lionel Messi in his fledgling career so far. The Spanish youngster has many similarities to Messi, especially in terms of their position and journey to professional football.

Yamal spoke at an Adidas event in Shanghai, China, pointing out his admiration for Lionel Messi for the umpteenth time. The 17-year-old, however, revealed that his intention has always been to do things his own way and carve his own path despite the similarities between them both. He said (via Barca Universal);

"I’ve always tried to forge my own path. Of course, Messi is the greatest player in history for me, without a doubt. He’s left-footed, and so am I. He played for Barcelona, and I play for Barcelona. He played as a right winger, and so do I. We definitely have a lot in common, and that’s okay. I just want to carve my own path.

“He wrote his legendary story, and I hope to have a successful career like his. But more importantly, I want to play football my way, to write my own story, and to make people remember the name Lamine Yamal.”

Lamine Yamal is the reigning Golden Boy and Kopa Trophy holder after an impressive year 2024 for club and country. The teenager has had an even better year in 2025 and is considered as one of the frontrunners for the Ballon d'Or this year.

Lionel Messi has acknowledged the talent of Yamal, who appears set to inherit his legendary number 10 shirt at Barcelona, many times. The prodigy was among a select group of youngsters to sport Messi's Adidas boots during the 2024-25 season. They will lock horns for their respective national teams when the Finalissima comes up ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Lamine Yamal names Lionel Messi as the GOAT

Barcelona sensation Lamine Yamal has named club legend Lionel Messi as the greatest footballer of all time. The 17-year-old star is a huge fan of the Argentine great, who, like him, learned his craft in the famed La Masia academy of Barcelona.

Yamal made his stance on the GOAT debate known at an event in China, pointing out that he believes Messi to be the greatest in history. He stated that the 38-year-old had everything the game needed, and his career has unfolded beautifully. He said (via Barca Universal);

"For me, Messi is the greatest player in history. Everything he did, all over the pitch, everything about his game, I liked it all, and it has truly been something beautiful for me."

Now in the twilight of his career, Messi will pass the baton to the likes of Yamal to continue to shine. The Inter Miami captain may be named alongside the Barcelona teenager when the 2025 Ballon d'Or shortlist is released next month.

