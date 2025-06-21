"It’s not all about enjoyment" - Hansi Flick tells Lamine Yamal what he must do to be a success at Barcelona 

Barcelona boss Hansi Flick shared some advice for teenage superstar Lamine Yamal to succeed at the club. The Spaniard has enjoyed an impressive season under Flick, winning the domestic treble with his boyhood side.

Lamine Yamal recorded 18 goals and 25 assists in 55 outings across competitions last season. He was a regular starter, becoming crucial to the Catalans' triumph in LaLiga, the Copa Del Rey, and the Supercopa de España. Ahead of next season, multiple reports suggest Yamal will take up Barcelona's iconic number 10 shirt after Ansu Fati's expected departure. This is a major step for the 17-year-old, as the number is associated with legends like Lionel Messi and Ronaldinho, among others.

In an interview with Football Espana via SPORT, Barcelona coach Hansi Flick spoke about what Lamine Yamal should do to see success at the club in the long run. He said (via Barca Blaugranes):

"I often say it: he’s a genius. And he’s 17, we have to help him. So far, everything’s fine. If he wants to play at the highest level for the next 15 years, he needs to train very well and prepare himself mentally. He’s smart. It’s not all about enjoyment; you also have to work. And players with his talent need to do that. He has good examples in the team, like Raphinha, who also has a lot of trust in him."

Lamine Yamal is also a big contender to win the Ballon d'Or this year. While many consider PSG star Ousmane Dembele to be the favorite to win the award, Yamal is expected to rank high on the list.

Barcelona superstar Lamine Yamal opens up about their significant victory in the Supercopa de España

In an interview with Barca One, Lamine Yamal recalled one of Barcelona's significant triumphs last season. They beat Real Madrid 5-2 in the Supercopa de España final to win the trophy. Yamal said (via Barca Universal):

"Nobody expected Madrid’s second goal, so we had to concentrate and play together. The mentality of the team has changed a lot, and this year it is very good. When Ferran scored, we knew we would win the game."

The Spaniard also spoke about how he enjoyed playing in front of the fans for the first time and added:

"It was my first final with the fans. One of the most beautiful environments I’ve ever been in. I enjoyed it, but it was also the first time I really suffered — it was win or lose."

Hopes are high for Barcelona next season with the Catalans hunting the market for new attacking signings. They are heavily linked to Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams, who's reportedly keen on signing for the club. Yamal and Williams' combo has worked well for Spain previously, and the same could be repeated at Barca if they can sign him.

