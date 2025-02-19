Arsenal dealt blow as defender set to be ruled out for the rest of the season after surgery on knee issue

Arsenal defender Takehiro Tomiyasu is reportedly set to miss the rest of the Premier League season following knee surgery. The Japan international has constantly struggled with injuries since joining the Gunners from Bologna for a reported fee of €18.60 million in 2021.

Ad

He's set to complete recovery and rehabilitation now for his latest knee issue, which could last till the end of 2025. A statement from Arsenal read (via Independent):

"Takehiro Tomiyasu has undergone a successful surgery on the right knee issue which he first sustained in pre-season."

“Despite an initial surgical procedure in August, followed by a return to full training, and featuring as a substitute in our home Premier League match against Southampton in October, Tomi continued to have issues with his knee, resulting in a further corrective surgical procedure."

Ad

Trending

It added:

“Tomi will now begin his recovery and rehabilitation programme, which is expected to be completed towards the end of this year.”

Following surgery, Tomiyasu posted a picture of himself on Instagram and wrote in the caption:

"I’ve had a surgery on my knee few days ago and I’ve already started my rehab to do what I love the most again."

Ad

"It has been the toughest period in my career for sure and it carries on a bit more but I won’t give up. Thank you for your support and see you again."

Ad

Overall, Tomiyasu has made just one appearance in the Premier League this season, which lasted six minutes. He's a versatile player, who can play at right-back and left-back or in a central defensive role when needed.

Rio Ferdinand calls out former Manchester United teammate for comments about Arsenal defender

Myles Lewis-Skelly

Rio Ferdinand has called out Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher for criticizing Arsenal youngster Myles Lewis-Skelly's actions against Manchester City. The left-back mocked Erling Haaland's celebration after scoring in the 5-1 win on February 2.

Ad

Neville and Carragher slammed the 18-year-old, claiming he shouldn't be mocking an experienced player like Haaland. However, Ferdinand said on his podcast (via Express):

"No, let the kids come out and express themselves. Let anyone express themselves when you score a goal and there’s a moment in the game, because that’s what we pay to see."

The response seemingly stemmed from Lewis-Skelly's previous encounter with Haaland, who asked the youngster, "Who the f*** are you?". Now, the teenager is an integral component of Arsenal's setup, having made 11 Premier League appearances and four in the Champions League.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback