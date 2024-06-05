Arsenal dealt blow as top transfer target unwilling to leave current club this summer

Arsenal have suffered a blow in their pursuit of Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak as he stated that he has no interest in leaving the Magpies. The Gunners are reportedly in the market for a number 9 and the former Real Sociedad striker was one of the best in the Premier League in the 2023-24 season.

Isak has been lethal in front of goal since joining the Magpies in the summer of 2022, bagging 35 goals and providing five assists in 67 games. Newcastle United, backed by the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia, are unlikely to entertain selling him.

Isak doesn't want to leave the Magpies either, as he recently told Swedish outlet Fotballskanalen that he loves everything about the club and the city. He said (via Daily Mail):

"I am enjoying myself at Newcastle, and I had the best season in my career — that should not be underestimated. I love everything about the club; the fans, and the city. It (my future) is not something I will speculate about, I have no thoughts on leaving. There has been no talk about it at the club and I have received no information that the could would have to sell me."

Isak scored 25 goals and provided two assists in 40 appearances in 2023-24. Although the Swede is a big loss, the Gunners have other transfer targets on their radar and will quickly look to move on to another name on their list.

Arsenal target Benjamin Sesko reportedly keen to move to the Emirates

Arsenal target Benjamin Sesko is reportedly keen on signing for Mikel Arteta's side despite interest from Manchester United and Chelsea. The Slovenian striker reportedly favors a move to the Gunners over the rest because they can compete for the top prizes in football.

Sesko could be the missing piece left for the Gunners in their quest to dethrone reigning Premier League champions Manchester City next season. The north London side came close last season without a natural goalscorer in their team and the addition of the Slovenian striker could tip the balance.

Sesko gave a good account of himself in his first season with RB Leipzig. The young striker bagged 18 goals and two assists in 42 games last season and Arsenal will be keenly monitoring his situation.