Arsenal have suffered a fresh injury blow as Eddie Nketiah was forced to miss team training on Tuesday, November 7. The 24-year-old is now unlikely to feature against Sevilla in their UEFA Champions League clash at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday (via METRO).

The Gunners are currently at the summit of Group B in the Champions League with six points from two games. They defeated Sevilla 2-1 in the reverse fixture last month with Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus scoring one goal apiece. They will be aiming to get all three points tomorrow again.

However, Arsenal may have to play without a traditional No. 9 in the starting XI. Jesus is sidelined until next month due to injury. Nketiah is reportedly set for a late fitness test after picking up a knock during the 1-0 defeat against Newcastle United over the weekend.

Nketiah has looked promising this season, netting five goals in 16 appearances across all competitions. His absence would be a big blow for Arsenal, should he fail his fitness test.

Arteta may be forced to deploy either one of Leandro Trossard or Kai Havertz in his place. The former played as the centre-forward as a second-half substitute against Newcastle recently.

Richard Keys believes Arsenal star has become a problem for Mikel Arteta

beIN Sports pundit Richard Keys criticized Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya, claiming that Mikel Arteta has created a huge problem for himself by dropping Aaron Ramsdale for the Brentford loanee.

Ramsdale was Arsenal's first-choice shot-stopper at the start of the season. He made a decent start to the campaign and has kept two clean sheets in seven appearances so far.

Arteta made the bold decision to drop Ramsdale for Raya due to the latter's superior distribution. However, the Spaniard has looked far from convincing to date, something which Keys has noticed.

In his blog, the pundit wrote (via HITC):

“One other thing – the debates about the goal mask another one that Arteta won’t be able to put off much longer. Raya is not an upgrade on Ramsdale. He’s poor on crosses. He flapped at Willock’s. He flapped one onto the bar in the derby v Spurs that led to Son’s equaliser and Mudryk’s mis-hit cross caught him badly out of position."

He added:

“Arteta has created himself a real problem here. He’s good with his feet’ they say. Well he wasn’t v Lens. I’m with Arsene Wenger, who said on a beINSPORTS programme recently ‘I like my goalkeeper to be able to make saves’.”

Raya has made 10 appearances across all competitions this season, keeping five clean sheets.