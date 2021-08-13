Arsenal dealt massive double injury blow ahead of Premier League opener

Arsenal will be without Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette for their opening Premier League game against Brentford on Friday night.

David Ornstein from The Athletic reported that both Arsenal forwards are unwell and will not feature for the Gunners later today. According to Goal, Aubameyang was absent from Arsenal's training session ahead of their game against Brentford.

This makes things difficult for manager Mikel Arteta. With both Lacazette and Aubameyang out, Arsenal will have to rely on the likes of Gabriel Martinelli and Nicolas Pepe for goals.

Arsenal could also see teenage wonderkid Bukayo Saka return to the starting XI. The 19-year-old winger was given his first few minutes in a pre-season friendly against Tottenham last week.

🚨 Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang + fellow striker Alexandre Lacazette are both unwell & therefore will not be available for their side’s opening game of the new Premier League season at Brentford tonight @TheAthleticUK #AFC #BrentfordFC #BREARS https://t.co/RFFL2fWNPH — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) August 13, 2021

Arsenal are keen to show improvements this season after finishing in eighth place in the Premier League last season. The Gunners are also without any form of European football for the first time in over 25 years.

Despite the poor form, the Arsenal hierarchy have backed Mikel Arteta in the transfer market. The Gunners have spent big on the likes of Ben White, Nuno Tavares and Albert Sambi Lokonga.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta comments on speculation about Aubameyang's decline

Speaking ahead of Arsenal's game against London-rivals Brentford, Mikel Arteta was questioned on club captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's recent form at the Emirates Stadium. In response, Arteta said:

"I don't know. Last season and everything that happened individually and collectively, it was difficult to measure whether that was a trend or a one-off. Our job is to help the team get the best they have and we know with him we are stronger because he scores goals. That's one of the most important things in this game."

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was instrumental in Arsenal winning the FA Cup and the Community Shield in 2020. However, his form since then has dipped massively. The Gabonese forward netted just 15 goals for Arsenal last season, his lowest tally in the three full seasons he has been in England.

The Gunners will need to find a goalscorer if Aubameyang continues to struggle in the Premier League in the upcoming campaign as well.

🔴 Mikel Arteta talks top four chances and whether Aubameyang is past his peak 👀 pic.twitter.com/AYDQ5wpi4d — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) August 13, 2021

