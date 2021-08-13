Paul Merson's predictions for Premier League GW1 fixtures

After an eventful summer in the transfer market and two major international tournaments, the 2021-22 Premier League campaign is finally upon us! Manchester City are the defending champions and have spent massive amounts of money to snap up Jack Grealish, but as I said in one of my earlier columns, the likes of Chelsea, Manchester United and Liverpool will be breathing down their necks - any of these four sides can win the Premier League title this season.

The fans being back at stadiums is another interesting thing to keep an eye on and I'm really looking forward to seeing how teams react to it. Last season, a handful of Premier League players performed incredibly well but they didn't have anyone to watch them weave their magic, so we have to wait and see how they cope this time around.

I'm absolutely buzzing that the Premier League is back and here are my predictions for the 10 fixtures on Matchday 1.

Brentford vs Arsenal

Arsenal v Aston Villa - Premier League

I'm going to be at the game and it promises to be a really intriguing Premier League opener. When I played for Arsenal, the one thing I didn't want was to play a promoted team in the first week of the season. They are always full of energy and it's a new Premier League season - you want to play these teams at Christmas when they have already had a bit of a reality check.

It is one of those games where Brentford could play to the best of their capabilities and still not win, while Arsenal could look lackluster on the night and still manage to win 4-0 - that's what you're up against!

I'm a great believer that the cream always rises to the top. Brentford haven't played these games before, but if they had picked a top team to play against, they would probably have picked Arsenal! It'll be a great spectacle for Brentford as they prepare to play Premier League football for the first-time, but I expect Arsenal to emerge victorious.

Prediction: Brentford 0-2 Arsenal

Manchester United vs Leeds United

Manchester United v Everton - Pre-season Friendly

Ohhh wow, what a game! I remember this game last year - Leeds United went to Old Trafford and got blown away 6-1. They got rave reviews because they played some brilliant football and could have scored more, but Manchester United could have had 12 on the night!

It's a massive game and there is a rich history between the two sides, so this is the kind of Premier League game that will really benefit from having the fans back at stadiums. I expect Manchester United to win, as the way Leeds United go on the front foot and attempt to open games up plays into their hands.

Prediction: Manchester United 3-1 Leeds United

Leicester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

Manchester City v Leicester City - The FA Community Shield

Wolves are in a bit of disarray at the moment and finished the 2020-21 Premier League season in poor form. Having Raul Jimenez back will be a big boost for them, but I look at Leicester City and think they should win this game. After winning the FA Community Shield against Manchester City, they are in good spirits and will look to get off to a flying start in the Premier League.

I think Wolves will really struggle this season and I said earlier in one of my columns that Jimenez could be the perfect man to replace Harry Kane at Tottenham Hotspur if he leaves for Manchester City. If that happens, they could be in real trouble in the Premier League.

Like I said earlier, I expect Leicester City to win and I think they will do it quite comfortably.

Prediction: Leicester City 3-0 Wolves

Chelsea vs Crystal Palace

Chelsea FC v Villarreal CF – UEFA Super Cup 2021

I expect Chelsea to get off to a flying start in the Premier League, but their UEFA Super Cup encounter midweek could make it slightly more difficult for them. Crystal Palace are entering a new era under Patrick Vieira and will look to get up the pitch to hurt Chelsea - if they can get crosses into the box to Christian Benteke, they'll have something to play at.

That said, I don't see them getting into threatening positions in the final third, as Chelsea have been defensively resolute under Thomas Tuchel. I predict Chelsea to begin their Premier League campaign with an easy home win.

Prediction: Chelsea 2-0 Crystal Palace

