Arsenal defender emerges as transfer target for Pep Guardiola as Gunners engage in talks with Manchester City for Jesus and Zinchenko: Reports

Manchester City are reportedly interested in signing Arsenal defender Kieran Tierney as the two clubs continue to talk over potential deals for Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko.

The 25-year-old, who joined Arsenal in 2019 from Scottish Premiership side Celtic, is a first-team choice for the north London club. Since arriving at the Emirates Stadium, the Scotland international has made 86 appearances overall, registering four goals and 12 assists along the way. He was also a crucial part of his club's FA Cup-winning run in the 2019-20 season.

However, plagued with injuries, he only appeared in 24 matches across all competitions last season.

Orbinho @Orbinho Kieran Tierney has played only 56% of the Gunners' Premier League matches since he joined Arsenal. Kieran Tierney has played only 56% of the Gunners' Premier League matches since he joined Arsenal.

Meanwhile, Mikel Arteta's side have been linked to Jesus, as per a report by The Sun. Reportedly, the club are ready to offer the striker nearly £200,000-a-week to try and lure him away from the champions.

Zinchenko is also on the Gunners' radar. According to a report by The Scotsman [via Mirror], Tierney is "understood to feature on a list" of potential targets for Manchester City.

Pep Guardiola's side are keen to rope in a new left-back this summer as neither Zinchenko nor Joao Cancelo are natural in that position.

Manchester City have also been linked with Brighton Hove and Albion left-back Marc Cucurella, as per a report by The Times.

Manchester City have so far signed Norwegian striker Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund in a deal worth £51 million this summer. The 21-year-old attacker signed a five-year deal with the six-time Premier League champions.

Arsenal are set to have a busy transfer window

So far, the Gunners have confirmed just one signing in this transfer window. Brazilian forward Marquinhos has joined the former Premier League champions from Sao Paulo on a long-term contract.

According to Sky Sports, Porto have confirmed a deal to sell midfielder Fabio Vieira to Arsenal for £34 million including add-ons.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano 🤝 #AFC



“Deal complete for amount of €40m, and of these, €5m are dependent on achievement of sports objectives”. Official, confirmed. Arsenal signs Fábio Vieira from FC Porto on a permanent deal, Portuguese club statement announces.“Deal complete for amount of €40m, and of these, €5m are dependent on achievement of sports objectives”. Official, confirmed. Arsenal signs Fábio Vieira from FC Porto on a permanent deal, Portuguese club statement announces. ⚪️🔴🤝 #AFC“Deal complete for amount of €40m, and of these, €5m are dependent on achievement of sports objectives”. https://t.co/oaRLXGpeVX

As per a report on The Athletic, the Gunners are also interested in bolstering their defence with Ajax centre-back Lisandro Martinez.

According to a report in The Daily Mail, Arsenal are also among the clubs interested in Everton forward Richarlison. The Brazilian helped the Toffees avoid relegation to the EFL Championship with 15 G/A in 30 league appearances.

The Gunners are also among the clubs who are considering a summer move for in-demand Leeds United winger Raphinha, as per a report by The Telegraph. Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Ruben Neves has also been linked with a move to the north London club, according to a report by The Daily Mail.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far