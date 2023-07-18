Arsenal defender opens up on what he bought for family with first pay cheque after Emirates transfer

Arsenal defender Auston Trusty has said that he bought his family a big meal after signing with the Gunners in 2022.

The American centre-back joined the north London side from Colorado Rapids in January 2022. He's yet to make an appearance for Arsenal, though. He moved back to the Rapids on a six-month loan before joining Birmingham City last summer on loan. He made 48 appearances for the Championship club and was voted the Player of the Season by the fans.

In an interview with the Mirror, Trusty said that he didn't make a lavish purchase after he joined the Gunners. He bought his family a big meal instead. Trusty has now joined Arsenal in their pre-season tour in his native country of US. The Gunners take on the MLS All-Stars at the Audi Field in Washington on Wednesday, July 19 (US Time).

Speaking about potentially playing in his home country as a visitor, Trusty said:

"I'm gonna (savour) it my whole life, and as a little kid, I couldn't be more proud. ... It's practically a home game for me."

This is Trusty's first experience training with the Gunners' first team. He stayed on loan with the Colorado Rapids before moving to Birmingham City.

Auston Trusty wants to secure his future at Arsenal

The 24-year-old defender is yet to play for the Gunners. He's hoping to use the ongoing pre-season to impress manager Mikel Arteta and stay with the club during the upcoming campaign.

Trusty wants to focus on working with the team and stay at Arsenal during the 2023-24 campaign:

"My mindset here is to be here, man. My mindset has been here since the beginning. So I'm not focused on anything else. I'm focused on day by day.

"You can ask anybody how I approach things. My mindset has always been focused on day by day. You never can control the future, but I'm focusing on myself."

As per the Mirror, though, the Gunners are willing to sell Trusty permanently this summer. The defender has attracted interest from multiple Championship clubs.

However, William Saliba's injury last season caused Arsenal a lot of trouble. They won just three of their nine games without the Frenchman, losing the Premier League title to Manchester City.

With Rob Holding expected to leave this summer, Trusty will hope that a run of impressive performances could help secure his future at the Emirates.