Arsenal defender set to leave the Emirates as many clubs in Europe consider him as ‘top’ target, claims Fabrizio Romano

Arsenal defender Cedric Soares is reportedly set to leave the club as a free agent following the expiration of his contract in June. As per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, many clubs across Europe see the defender as a 'top' target.

Cedric initially joined Arsenal on a six-month loan deal from Southampton in January 2020. His contract with the Saints expired in June that year, following which he signed for the Gunners on a free transfer.

The Portuguese defender made just five appearances in his initial loan spell but became an important squad member during the 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons. Despite suffering multiple long-term injuries in that time, Cedric made 51 appearances for Arsenal in those two seasons, scoring one goal and providing five assists.

However, his role in the squad diminished significantly starting from the 2022-23 season. Cedric played just 405 minutes across 12 games, with most of those coming off the bench.

This season, the defender's role has reduced further as Mikel Arteta can rely on the likes of Benjamin White and Takehiro Tomiyasu to take the team forward.

The 32-year-old has played just 193 minutes across six games, with the majority of those coming after the Gunners had secured comfortable leads in games. As a result, it appears Cedric's four-and-a-half-year stay with the club will come to a gradual end in June.

Jurrien Timber to be available for Arsenal after international break

Arsenal defender Jurrien Timber is set to make his return to full fitness following the end of the ongoing international break. This is as per Football.london's Kaya Kaynak, who reports that the Dutchman will return barring any setbacks.

Jurrien Timber was signed from Eredivisie side Ajax for a reported fee in the region of £38 million in July 2023. However, he suffered a cruciate ligament tear after making just two appearances for the north London outfit.

Timber played 76 minutes in the Gunners' FA Community Shield win against Manchester City. He also started in their Premier League opener against Nottingham Forest before going off injured at half-time.

Having spent seven months on the sidelines, Timber could make his return at the end of the international break.