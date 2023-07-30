"Arsenal have definitely got enough" - Fomer PL midfielder backs the Gunners to challenge for the league next season

Former West Ham United star Mark Noble has backed Arsenal to win the Premier League next season. The Englishman, however, admits the Gunners will find it difficult to trump Manchester City in the title race.

The North London outfit came close to ending their 19-year wait for a league title during the 2022/23 campaign, posing as great challengers against the reigning champions. Mikel Arteta's men were in stellar form, maintaining the top spot in the league standings for the majority of the campaign.

However, Arsenal fell short after suffering a string of losses in April that included a brutal 4-1 defeat to Manchester City.

Despite the club's dominance in the English top tier in recent years, Noble has backed the Gunners to emerge victorious next season. The Englishman told Metro:

"I think they (Arsenal) can win the league, of course. They went so close last year. You’ve got an incredible team in Man City with an incredible manager so it will be tough. There’s lots of teams around them this year, I think Chelsea and Manchester United will be strong, Liverpool under Jurgen Klopp will always be strong. Newcastle, they got Champions League football."

He added:

"It’s going to be a tough season but Arsenal have definitely got enough, with the money they’ve spent and players they have brought in, to have a right go at it."

It remains to be seen whether the North London outfit can defeat Manchester City in the title race next term.

"I have no doubt about that" - Mark Noble backs Arsenal star to become club captain in the future

Noble has backed his former West Ham United teammate Declan Rice to become Arsenal's club captain in the near future.

The England international completed a high-profile £105 million move to the Emirates this summer on the back of a stellar 2022/23 campaign.

Rice led his former side to a UEFA Europa League victory as club captain. When asked whether the midfielder could become the Gunners' captain in the next one or two seasons, Noble told Metro:

"I have no doubt. I think one day he will be England captain as well, just because of his mannerisms, the way he speaks in the press, the way he plays, he is born for that. I have no doubt about that. You have seen the way Mikel Arteta, Edu and the Arsenal owners have done it over the last three or four years, they have invested heavily in young players for the future."

He added:

"You look at their squad now, it is an incredible young squad. Young, athletic and talented players and they are going to be a really good team this year. There is every chance they give Man City a run for their money again, because they’re such a talented squad."

It remains to be seen if Rice will bear the captain's armband for the Gunners in the near future.