Arsenal deserved win over ordinary Chelsea, says Newcastle United legend Alan Shearer

Former Newcastle United striker Alan Shearer believes Arsenal deserved their win over Chelsea on Saturday. The Gunners welcomed the Blues to the Emirates Stadium, with both teams needing all three points for different reasons.

While Chelsea were looking to plug the gap between them and league leaders Liverpool, Arsenal were hoping to return to winning ways. The Gunners were hovering dangerously close to the bottom three after 14 games and needed a result to turn their season around.

Contrary to expectations, it was Arsenal who took the lead and looked the better team throughout the game. The Gunners scored through Alexandre Lacazette, Granit Xhaka, and Bukayo Saka before Tammy Abraham pulled one back for Chelsea. Jorginho missed a penalty in the dying minutes of the game as it ended 3-1 in Arsenal’s favor.

Arsenal were better than Chelsea all over the pitch, says Shearer

Alan Shearer had recently claimed that Arsenal would be relegated if they did not improve their results. After the win over Chelsea, Match of the Day presenter Gary Lineker asked the former Newcastle United striker to revisit his previous comment.

"You told me a couple of weeks ago that Arsenal might be relegated, would you like to take that back now?"

Alan Shearer responded by pointing out that the Arsenal manager was brave with the changes in his team against Chelsea, even though a few of them were forced.

"Well, they might have been if he (Arteta) had kept the same team. I know some of his changes were forced on him today because of illness or injury but Arteta made six changes."

The former Newcastle United striker claimed that Arteta had to make changes after recent performances.

"He had to after recent performances. They worked so hard and they were better all over the pitch than Chelsea. They were tight at the back, solid in midfield, and creative up top."

Shearer did go on to give a slathering assessment of the Blues. He was, however, full of praise of some of the young Gunners stars.

"Chelsea looked very ordinary and it was much, much better from Arsenal. The youngsters came in and (Emile) Smith Rowe was impressive and so was (Gabriel) Martinelli and Saka again. They thoroughly deserved the points. Chelsea were awful really."

The victory over Chelsea was Arteta’s fifth win in the league after 15 games, while Chelsea have now lost four league games already this season, including three in December.