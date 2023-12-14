Arsenal have no desire to part ways with 23-year-old star amid interest from Serie A giants - Reports

Arsenal are reportedly adamant about keeping hold of 23-year-old central defender Jakub Kiwior in January amid interest from Italian giants AC Milan.

According to Sport Witness, AC Milan are looking for a left-footed centre-half in the upcoming transfer window with experience in Italy. Kiwior, who made 43 appearances for Spezia before moving to Arsenal for a reported €25 million, is not getting regular game time under Mikel Arteta.

Since moving to the club, the Poland international has made just 20 appearances for the north Londoners, bagging one goal in the process. Currently, William Saliba and Gabriel are the preferred central defensive pairing at the Emirates outfit. However, with Jurrien Timber injured, Arteta will need cover in the position.

Moreover, Kiwior has shown his versatility in being able to play at left-back when needed. With concerns over Takehiro Tomiyasu's fitness, the left-footed defender would serve as cover for Oleksandr Zinchenko in the second half of the 2023/24 campaign.

However, the aforementioned report suggests that the Gunners could consider selling Kiwior later in the window despite refusing to let him go for now. The centre-back himself could seek regular minutes that he's struggling to get in the Premier League.

This season, he's started just three matches in the English top-flight while managing one in the UEFA Champions League, a dead-rubber against PSV Eindhoven.

Pundit hails Arsenal's centre-back partnership as best in the league

William Saliba and Gabriel (via Getty Images)

Former Aston Villa striker Gabriel Agbonlahor has lavished praise on Arsenal's central defensive pairing of William Saliba and Gabriel, labeling them the best in the league.

The Frenchman and his Brazilian partner have been pivotal to the Gunners' strong start to the season, which sees the club second in the English top-flight. Thanks to this partnership, Mikel Arteta's side have conceded the fewest goals in the Premier League (15) and kept the most clean sheets (six).

Speaking about the duo, Agbonlahor said (via Arsenal Insider):

“What I love about Arsenal is their two centre-halves now. Like Saliba and Gabriel, they’re probably the best partnership in the Premier League for me. They’re quick, strong, I would have hated to play against them."

Saliba has started every single Premier League and UEFA Champions League match for the Gunners this season. Meanwhile, Gabriel has made 12 starts after initially being left out at the start of the campaign.

Expect the pair to make Arteta's first XI when the north Londoners host Brighton at the Emirates for a league clash on Sunday (December 17).