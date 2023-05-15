"Arsenal have dropped 12 pts in 7 games" - Gary Neville says Gunners crumbled under pressure in Premier League title race with Man City

Manchester United legend and football pundit Gary Neville believes that the pressure of the title race was too much for Arsenal in the end. This comes after Mikel Arteta's side suffered a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Brighton & Hove Albion at home in the Premier League on Sunday (May 14).

Neville stated that the Gunners got overwhelmed by Manchester City's brilliant form in the title race which saw their players make mistakes and surrender leads which contributed to them dropping crucial points. The former Manchester United defender, however, does recognize the fact that they had a great season despite the turn in form over the past few weeks.

Gary Neville tweeted the following:

"Arsenal have had a great season but when the going got tough they struggled. It seems now the narrative is that it’s City’s strength, injuries and a tough run in is the cause. These are normal factors that need pricing into a title race."

He added:

"Arsenal have dropped 12 pts in 7 games! Won 9pts from a possible 21. All the characteristics of it being too much have appeared. Loss of form, giving up leads, energy and legs going, making unforced errors not seen earlier in the season, young players becoming tense and losing their freedom of expression and others showing too much emotion when calmness is needed."

To provide context on how many points the Gunners dropped towards the latter stages of the season, Neville tweeted a picture of the league table from five weeks ago and said:

"I understand why we want to use less emotive language in 2023. However in a high performance environment and at elite level we must still recognise when pressure has taken its toll. That league table below was only 7 games and 5 weeks ago. I hope these Arsenal players are there again one day(if it’s not United) and can see it through."

Gary Neville @GNev2 Arsenal have had a great season but when the going got tough they struggled. It seems now the narrative is that it’s City’s strength,injuries and a tough run in is the cause. These are normal factors that need pricing into a title race. Arsenal have dropped 12 pts in 7 games! Won… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Arsenal have had a great season but when the going got tough they struggled. It seems now the narrative is that it’s City’s strength,injuries and a tough run in is the cause. These are normal factors that need pricing into a title race. Arsenal have dropped 12 pts in 7 games! Won… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/BtSSyJWfRC

Manchester City can claim the title next week after Arsenal's defeat to Brighton

Manchester City secured a convincing 3-0 victory over Everton on Saturday (May 13). This means that Pep Guardiola's side are currently four points clear at the top of the standings with a game in hand.

City can therefore wrap up the Premier League title next weekend when they face a struggling Chelsea side at the Etihad Stadium.

After Arsenal's defeat to Brighton on Sunday, the Gunners can only reach a total of 87 points should they win their remaining two games of the season. Manchester City, meanwhile, are already on 85 points with three games to go.

Poll : 0 votes