"Arsenal could enter the race" - Journalist claims Gunners might look to sign Liverpool target if Thomas Partey leaves

Reliable journalist Ben Jacobs has claimed Arsenal could make a move for Liverpool target Romeo Lavia, should Thomas Partey leave this summmer.

Jacobs also dismissed chances of the Gunners landing Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni.

Lavia has emerged as a wanted man this summer following an excellent season with Southampton. He was one of the rare shining lights for the Saints as they finished at the bottom of the Premier League table last season.

Lavia only joined the south coast side from Manchester City last summer and has been linked with a host of club after Southampton's relegation. According to Jacobs, the player is admired by Arsenal, Liverpool, and Chelsea.

Arsenal have already parted ways with Granit Xhaka this summer and Thomas Partey has also been strongly rumored to be on his way out. The Gunners have signed Declan Rice from West Ham United in a club-record £105 million deal but losing Partey could create a major void in the middle of the park.

Liverpool, on the other hand, lost the trio of Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and James Milner this summer. Fabinho also looks close to a move to Saudi Arabia while Jordan Henderson has also been named as a target for Al-Ettifaq, managed by Steven Gerrard.

The Reds have added Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai to their midfield ranks this summer but are belived to be in the market for more midfield acquisitions. Apart from Liverpool and Arsenal, Chelsea have also been credited with interest in Lavia since last summer.

Lavia made 35 apperances across competitions for Southampton last summer scoring once and providing one assist. The Belgium international, aged 19, has impressed with his work rate, tackling ability and wonderful technique.

Arsenal star Thomas Partey agrees terms with Saudi Arabian side

Arsenal star Thomas Partey has reportedly agreed terms with an unnamed Saudi Pro League side. As per Afcstuff via Football365, the former Atletico Madrid midfelder looks set to move to the middle-east.

Mikel Arteta's side have already lost Granit Xhaka this summer in a £21.5 million deal and now Partey could also be on his way out. The Ghanaian has been a key figure for the Gunners upon joining the club from Atletico Madrid in 2020, in a deal worth £45 million.

The north London giants have signed Declan Rice in a club-record £105 million but losing Partey could create another vacancy in the middle of the park. Apart from Rice, Kai Havertz and Jurrien Timber have also made their moves to the Emirates this summer.