Arsenal star has agreed terms with a Saudi club amid rumors of exit - Reports

Arsenal star Thomas Partey has reportedly agreed terms with a Saudi Pro League club. As claimed by Afcstuff via Football365, the Ghana international looks set for an exit from the Emirates.

The Gunners have already lost Granit Xhaka this summer with the Switzerland international joining Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen in a £21.5 million deal. Now, Partey also looks destined for an exit which could mean Arsenal could be in the market for another midfielder.

Partey joined the north London giants from Atletico Madrid in 2020 with the Gunners triggering his £45 million release clause. He has since been a key member of Mikel Arteta's side and has made 99 appearances so far.

Partey had a stellar season last time out playing a key role behind Arsenal's title charge. However, he suffered a dip in his form in the latter part of the season which negatively impacted their title challenge.

Arsenal have announced the signing of Declan Rice for a club-record £105 million and the Englishman looks likely to replace Partey in the number six position. However, letting both Xhaka and Partey go in the same window could turn out to be a costly mistake from the north London giants' point of view.

Partey still has two years left to run on his deal at the Emirates and has entered his thirties. Also, his injury record is not the most convincing as he has missed 37 games in the last three seasons.

Mikel Arteta's side have done well this summer having signed the trio of Kai Havertz, Jurrien Timber and Declan Rice so far. If they part ways with Partey and can bring in a solid replacement, it could turn out to be an excellent piece of business.

Darren Bent urges Arsenal to keep Thomas Partey

Former England striker Darren Bent has urged Arsenal to keep Thomas Partey at the club. The former Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur striker has also insisted that he would start the Ghana international ahead of Kai Havertz.

Havertz cost the north London giants £65 million but Bent has opined that the former Chelsea star does not deserve a place in Mikel Arteta's starting XI. Bent has claimed that the trio of Martin Odegaard, Declan Rice and Thomas Partey would be the best midfield trio on paper. The Englishman tweeted:

"I'd keep Thomas Partey, Partey Rice Odegaard - that's a serious midfield combination, give Rice more of a license to go forward."

With Thomas Partey potentially on his way out, it is understood that the Gunners are interested in Southampton starlet Romeo Lavia, who has also been the subject of interest from Liverpool.