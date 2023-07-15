“I’d keep Thomas Partey” – Darren Bent snubs new signing as he names best Arsenal midfield for next season

Former player and renowned football pundit Darren Bent has made his opinion known regarding Arsenal's new signing, Kai Havertz, and his preferred midfield lineup for the upcoming season. Despite the Gunners splashing a substantial £65m on the Chelsea star, Bent firmly believes that Havertz should not feature in his ideal starting XI.

Speculation about Havertz's role in the team has been rife, with suggestions ranging from playing in a midfield three to being deployed as part of the front three. Arsenal's midfield options have expanded with the recent announcement of Declan Rice's signing, adding depth to their squad.

Taking to Twitter, Bent, an avid Arsenal fan, expressed his belief that the club's strongest midfield combination comprises Thomas Partey, Martin Odegaard, and the newly acquired Rice.

In his tweet, Bent emphasized the potency of this trio and snubbed Havertz. He tweeted:

"I'd keep Thomas Partey, Partey Rice Odegaard - that's a serious midfield combination, give Rice more of a license to go forward."

Darren Bent @DarrenBent I'd keep Thomas Partey, Partey Rice Odegaard that's a serious midfield combination, give Rice more of a license to go forward

Bent's assertion quickly ignited a flurry of responses, with followers inquiring about Havertz's role and position in the team. In response, the former Tottenham Hotspur and Sunderland striker stated, "he don't," indicating that the German international has no place in Arsenal's midfield.

This is not the first time Bent has voiced his skepticism about Havertz's signing. As a presenter on TalkSPORT, he has consistently shared his doubts, suggesting that the German midfielder lacks a natural place in the Gunners' starting lineup.

As the new season approaches, it remains to be seen how Mikel Arteta will utilize his high-profile signing and whether Bent's preferred midfield trio will dominate the team's lineup.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta denies Kai Havertz's inclusion as Grant Xhaka's replacement

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has dismissed claims that Kai Havertz is a direct replacement for departed midfielder Granit Xhaka. Despite Xhaka's impressive performances last season, he completed a move to Bayer Leverkusen. Arteta emphasized that Havertz should not be burdened with filling Xhaka's role.

During a press conference after a friendly match, Arteta stated:

"He's not a replacement [for Xhaka]. He's not gonna be like-for-like because everybody's going to be very different to what Granit gave us. It will be very different, but Kai has tremendous qualities for our way of playing."

Gunners @Gunnersc0m Mikel Arteta on if Kai Havertz is a direct replacement for Granit Xhaka: “He’s not a replacement. He’s not gonna be a like-for-like because everybody’s going to be very different to what Granit gave us. It will be very different but Kai has tremendous qualities for our way of… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Arteta also revealed that Havertz's specific position within the team is yet to be determined. However, the Spanish manager is confident that the German international will perform in whichever position he is deemed fit to be used.

Arteta's remarks may be an attempt to protect Havertz from excessive pressure. Following a lukewarm spell at Chelsea, the 24-year-old German faces high expectations.