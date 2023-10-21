Arsenal eye move for midfielder Chelsea failed to sign in the summer - Reports

Arsenal are reportedly eyeing a move for Brazilian teenage sensation Gabriel Moscardo, who was linked with a move to the Gunners' London rivals Chelsea.

As per Brazilian outlet IG, the Blues were unwilling to pay the £26 million fee quoted by the defensive midfielder's current club, Corinthians, this summer. The aforementioned report suggests that Mauricio Pochettino's men approached the player's club with a £21 million offer, which was rejected.

Now, the Gunners are considering a move for the 18-year-old Brazil under-23 international in the coming transfer windows. However, the youngster's minutes could be limited if he decides to join the Emirates.

Currently, Mikel Arteta can turn to Thomas Partey, Declan Rice, Jorginho, and Mohamed Elneny to occupy the number six role. Hence, Moscardo would have to battle his way into the Arsenal first team should he decide to complete a transfer to north London.

So far this season, he's managed 10 appearances in Brazil's top-tier football competition. In all, Moscardo has registered 17 appearances across all competitions for his club's senior team and is yet to net his first goal.

A move for the talented youngster may please Arsenal supporters, but the youngster could see little game time during his initial days in the Premier League.

Mikel Arteta fails to confirm Bukayo Saka fitness situation ahead of Arsenal's clash against Chelsea

Mikel Arteta was speaking to the press ahead of Arsenal's London derby against Chelsea on Saturday (October 21). During the session, the Spanish tactician was asked about Bukayo Saka's fitness after he pulled out of international duty due to a hamstring injury.

The England international notably missed the Gunners' 1-0 win against Manchester City before the international break (October 8). Failing to confirm Saka's situation, Arteta said (via Arsenal.com):

"I’m sure he wants to play. I don’t see any player there that doesn’t want to be in the starting XI. He has been working so hard to be fit for this game and let's see where he is at today.

"He had a couple of days off that he needed, but the rest unfortunately has not been rest for him because he needed the treatment and training to get ready to be available against Chelsea.I think we have to play him when we see he is in the right condition to play - mentally, physically and that he’s performing."

So far this season, Saka has managed 10 appearances across all competitions, bagging five goals and assists each. The 22-year-old's inclusion in Arteta's squad against Chelsea will certainly boost the club's chances of defeating their London rivals.