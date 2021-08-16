Arsenal eyeing swap deal between Hector Bellerin and Barcelona newcomer - Reports

Arsenal could rob Barcelona of one of their most recent signings as Mikel Arteta looks to strengthen his defensive options following the humiliation they suffered at the hands of Brentford on Friday.

According to reports, the Gunners are considering a potential swap deal with Barcelona that would see Hector Bellerin switch to Camp Nou and Emerson Royal move in the opposite direction this summer.

However, the same source added that the deal is still in a very rudimentary stage, with nothing advanced so far. Arsenal are expected to step up their efforts to land the Barcelona star in the coming weeks.

Hector Bellerin appears to be out of Mikel Arteta's plans at the Etihad Stadium this summer. The defender is reportedly on the list of players the manager wants to offload before the transfer window shuts on August 31.

The Spaniard is a product of the Blaugrana's youth system. He left Camp Nou in 2011 after failing to break into the first team and was snapped up by Arsenal. So far, he's made 239 appearances for the Premier League giants, bagging nine goals and 29 assists.

Emerson Royale, meanwhile, returned to Barcelona this summer after his loan deal with Real Betis expired at the end of the season. He made his debut appearance for the Catalans during their 4-2 victory over Real Sociedad on Sunday and is expected to provide competition to Sergino Dest at right-back this season.

The defender is reportedly on his way out of Arsenal

Will Barcelona let Emerson join Arsenal?

The chances of this proposed transfer going through are very slim due to many factors. Emerson is a player that Barcelona value a lot. Despite their financial crisis this summer, the Blaugrana still managed to pay Real Betis €9 million to secure his services. The Brazilian has just made his debut for the club, playing less than thirty minutes. It's unlikely they'll let go of him without giving him the chance to prove himself.

Meanwhile, you can't rule anything out in football, especially given the terrible economic situation at Barcelona right now. The Catalans are still looking to offload a couple of players before the transfer window shuts. No one knows what could happen if Arsenal submit a tempting offer.

