Arsenal fan who headbutted Manchester United legend Roy Keane charged with assault, set to appear in court next week

A 43-year-old Arsenal fan is reportedly set to face trial for common assault over an incident that saw him attempting to headbutt Manchester United legend Roy Keane.

Scott Law, from Waltham Abbey in Essex, will appear before the Highbury Magistrates' Court on March 14 after being charged with the offence on February 13. The incident took place during the Gunners' 3-1 win over Manchester United at the Emirates Stadium on September 3, 2023.

The enthralling clash, headed towards a 1-1 draw, saw Declan Rice bag a stoppage-time winner (90+6'). Gabriel Jesus netted the third another five minutes later.

The heated clash saw Keane and the fan go at it and required Micah Richards to stop the pair. A spokesperson for the broadcaster said about the scuffle (via Mirror):

"We understand the police are investigating an alleged assault by a member of the public immediately preceding the footage circulating on social media. In the footage seen, Micah Richards was acting to defuse a situation."

After the defeat, Arsenal have established themselves as title contenders, currently two points behind Premier League leaders Liverpool.

Meanwhile, Manchester United were knocked out of the UEFA Champions League in the group stages and are sitting sixth in the league table.

The Red Devils are 11 points behind Aston Villa, and a finish within the Champions League spots remains unlikely.

Manchester United legend snubs Arsenal, Manchester City and Liverpool stars as he names his Premier League Player of the Season

Rio Ferdinand

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand believes none of Bukayo Saka, Mohamed Salah, or Erling Haaland come close to Phil Foden's performances this season.

The 23-year-old Cityzens star filled in ably in Kevin De Bruyne's absence after the latter picked up an injury in the season opener.

Speaking about Foden, who has scored 11 league goals and assisted seven in the league, Ferdinand said (via Manchester Evening News):

"I would say yes. He is in that mix, definitely. When you think about Player of the Season, who else is there? No one is jumping off the page."

Meanwhile, Arsenal winger Saka has notched up 13 goals and 10 assists in 26 English top-flight matches. Salah, arguably one of the best players in the Premier League, has netted 15 times and assisted on nine occasions from 21 appearances.

Similarly, Haaland has enjoyed another top goal-scoring season, having bagged 18 league strikes in 22 appearances.