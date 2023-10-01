"Arsenal fans were just thinking, ‘Why?’" - Ex-Gunner questions Mikel Arteta's decision to not substitute 3 stars in win over Bournemouth

Fomer Arsenal winger Perry Groves is bemused by manager Mikel Arteta's decision to keep injured players on the pitch in their win at Bournemouth on Saturday (September 30). He particularly referred to William Saliba, Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Jesus, who have had recent injuries.

The Gunners continued their unbeaten start to the season with a resounding win in the Premier League encounter at the Vitality Stadium. Saka set the ball rolling in the 17th minute minute before captain Martin Odegaard doubled the lead from the spot on the stroke of half-time.

There was no stopping Arteta's side post the break. New signing Kai Havertz opened his account for the club - also from the spot - eight minutes into the second period. Ben White rounded up the scoring in the third minute of stoppage time to make it five wins in seven league games for the Gunners, drawing the other two.

Groves, though, questioned Arteta's decision to keep Saliba, Saka and Jesus on the field after the Gunners took a potentially game-winning 3-0 lead early in the second period. He said on talkSPORT:

"After Kai Havertz's penalty in the 53rd minute, you go 3-nil up, and you're away from home, and supposedly you're carrying 4-5 players that are carrying injuries during the week. Bukayo Saka, Jesus, William Saliba - who were injured - just get them off the pitch after 53 minutes."

He continued:

"The game is done and dusted. You've won. Get them off the pitch. Saka goes for a tackle with Lewis Cook. It's the same injury where he got kicked obviously before, but he shouldn't have been on the pitch. All Arsenal fans out there are thinking, 'Why?'

"There are many of them who haven't got their coaching badges to realise that you've got to protect your players with how many games they've played. Saka is playing his 87th Premier League game on the trot. He didn't want to come off, and he was limping around like a pebble on the shore."

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta provides update on Bukayo Saka injury

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has overseen a splendid start to the season, with his side going unbeaten, winning eight of 10 games across competitions. However, the win at Bournemouth at the weekend might have come at a cost.

Bukayo Saka, who didn't play the 1-0 win at Brighton & Hove Albion in their midweek EFL Cup opener due to injury, appeared to aggravate the same. Despite scoring against Bournemouth, he came off hobbling after 76 minutes.

Arteta said about the attacker that he suffered a 'bad' injury, without elaborating much (as per Mirror):

“It was a pretty bad knock. I don’t know how he’s feeling now, I haven’t had chance to speak to him. But hopefully we can get him back.”

The 22-year-old appears doubtful for the UEFA Champions League trip to Lens on October 3. The Gunners will then host Premier League leaders Manchester City five days later.