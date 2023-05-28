Arsenal fans make final plea to Granit Xhaka with chant as he comes off to standing ovation after his last game at Emirates 

Arsenal fans pleaded with Granit Xhaka to stay at the club after what was perhaps his last game for the Gunners. The midfielder came off to a standing ovation during the 5-0 win against Wolves.

The Swiss international scored a first-half brace as well. He looks set to join Bayer Leverkusen at the end of the season and complete a return to the Bundesliga. Fans, however, want the player to stay as they chanted:

"Granit Xhaka, we want you to stay."

Charles Watts @charles_watts Huge cheers for Xhaka as he gets replaced. A standing ovation from everyone inside the Emirates.



The 30-year-old was a crucial part of Mikel Arteta's side that finished second in the league this season. He scored nine goals and provided seven assists in 47 matches across competitions.

The player was previously stripped of the captaincy after facing the wrath of the fans at the Emirates. Unai Emery was the coach at that point in time and told the media (via Sky Sports):

"I think we need to take time with him, first to protect him and also to be calm and training with us every day. But I was speaking with him this morning and also I decided he's not one of the captains in our group and I decided that and I told him this morning."

However, the recent reactions from the fans show how they have changed their opinion on the player. He has been a great servant for the club as well. Since his 2016 move, the Swiss midfielder played 297 games for Arsenal, scoring 29 goals and providing 23 assists.

Arsenal star Granit Xhaka posted a goodbye message

Granit Xhaka has had a long association with Arsenal. Regardless of whether he was wearing the captain's armband or not, he was a leader on and off the pitch. No wonder he was such an important player.

His departure will certainly leave a big void. The 30-year-old took to Instagram to post a goodbye message ahead of the clash against Wolves. He posted an image with the words:

"Thank you Gunners."

The player got a fitting goodbye as well, by scoring a brace. His service in the recent seasons was amazing. In the outgoing season, Xhaka played 47 matches across competitions, scoring nine goals and providing seven assists.

It will be a tough ask for Mikel Arteta to replace such an experienced campaigner next season.

