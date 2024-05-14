Arsenal fans realise comical error in judgement after setting off fireworks outside Manchester City’s team hotel before Tottenham clash

Arsenal fans set off firecrackers outside Manchester City's hotel in north London only to find out that the Cityzens' players and boss weren't there.

According to The Sun, the Cityzens planned to travel to London on Tuesday morning, which meant that the Gunners' fans arrived a few hours early.

Pep Guardiola and his team are preparing to face Tottenham Hotspur in an important Premier League clash on Tuesday (May 14). Currently, Manchester City are second in the league standings, a point behind the leading Gunners, who have played a game more.

Should the Manchester outfit beat Spurs in midweek, they would hold a two-point advantage going into the final day of the Premier League campaign. Guardiola's men finish off the English top-flight season against West Ham United at the Etihad Stadium (May 19).

Meanwhile, Arsenal themselves have been brilliant this season and recently defeated Manchester United 1-0 at Old Trafford on Sunday (May 12). They host Everton at the Emirates this weekend to wrap up the season.

Should the north Londoners fail to cross the line this time around, fans of the club will surely be left frustrated. Last season, Arsenal led the race for the Premier League for 248 days, only to lose to Manchester City by five points in the end.

The Cityzens will record an impressive fourth league title in a row should they finish on top of the table this year.

Gary Neville believes Manchester City's match against Tottenham Hotspur will decide title race with Arsenal

Gary Neville

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has predicted that Manchester City's match against Tottenham Hotspur on Tuesday will decide the Premier League title this season.

The ex-Red Devils defender is of the opinion that neither of the two clubs will drop points on the final day of the campaign. Speaking to Sky Sports about the title race, Neville said:

"Tuesday is the decider. A month ago, I said I look forward to the Tottenham v Man City game.

"There are some moments along the way but it will come down to that game on Tuesday night. They (Arsenal and Manchester City) will not mistakes on Sunday."

For Gunners fans, their north London rivals' form of late hasn't been the most promising. Spurs have won just one of their last five league matches going into the match against the current English top-flight champions.