"Arsenal fans will not believe this", "Nailed this" - Fans react as William Saliba names Liverpool icon as greatest PL defender

Arsenal center back William Saliba has named Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk as the greatest defender he has seen in the Premier League. In an interview with Mail Sport, Saliba picked the Dutchman in a 'Winner Stays On' video.

The format sees the host ask different players to pick one of two options, with the winner staying on and another option being put up alongside them to be chosen again.

Watch the French defender's 'Winner Stays On' video where he picked the 33-year-old from a host of center backs that included his current club as well as Chelsea, Tottenham, and Manchester United greats:

The 23-year-old, however, picked Sergio Ramos as the only defender who he rated higher than the Liverpool star.

The video created a frenzy on social media as fans flocked to share their views on the Arsenal defender's opinion.

A supporter of the 19-time English champions teased the Gooners for their center back's preference.

"Arsenal fans will not believe this," posted the Liverpool fan.

Another user agreed with Saliba except for his last answer.

"He has nailed this completely, apart from the ramos comparison. Van Djik clears him too," the post said.

There were others, too, that agreed with Saliba's responses.

"Okay now i Rate william Saliba 👍🏾," user @kingmordis posted.

"SALIBAAAA KNOWS BALL," posted a Liverpool supporter.

Some users had a polar opposing view and ridiculed the defender.

"VVD over Terry? No Saliba, I won't agree with you on this," a fan said.

"He's drunk guys don't believe him 🙄🙄🙄," posted a Gooner.

The center back helped Mikel Arteta’s team concede just 29 Premier League goals in the 2023/24 season as they finished ahead of Van Dijk's side.

"Van Dijk has aura" - Arsenal defender Saliba on the Liverpool center back

Saliba has been vocal of his praise of Virgil van Dijk in the past as well. Towards the end of last season, he admitted that he looks up to the Liverpool defender.

In an interview with L'Equipe, the Frenchman said that he is making progress and adding more to his leadership qualities.

“I'm not the guy who talks a lot, but I talk more and more. I'm making progress on this. In defense at Arsenal, I am one of the leaders. Van Dijk has aura, for example," said Saliba.

He went on to say that Van Dijk scares attackers.

"He's [Van Dijk] the boss, he orders everything. You feel that he scares the attackers. But I'm starting to feel the same way. I'm starting to see that the attackers feel fear," he claimed. "Sometimes when players are in your zone, they're not having fun. And when there is a one-on-one and the player goes back, takes out the ball, flees the duel, that's nice."

Saliba helped Arsenal start their Premier League campaign with a 2-0 win over Wolves on Saturday, August 17. He faces a more challenging task this weekend as the Gunners travel to Birmingham to face Aston Villa.

