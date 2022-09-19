Arsenal 'far likelier' to secure transfer as they aim to reignite interest in 24-year-old Serie A star: Reports

Arsenal are reportedly interested in relaunching their pursuit of defensive midfielder Manuel Locatelli, who is currently on loan at Juventus from Serie A outfit Sassuolo.

Locatelli, 24, joined the Bianconeri on an initial two-year loan deal last summer after guiding Italy to 2020 UEFA European Championship glory. Sassuolo inserted a mandatory transfer clause, worth €37.5 million including potential add-ons, for the summer of 2023.

Since arriving at the Allianz Stadium, Locatelli has registered three goals and five assists in 49 appearances across all competitions.

He was a crucial member of Juventus' first team last season. He helped the club finish fourth in Serie A behind AC Milan, Inter Milan, and Napoli.

According to Calciomercato, Arsenal are set to renew their interest in Locatelli The Italian has recently fallen out of favor with Juventus head coach Massimiliano Allegri.

The north London outfit failed to secure the player's services ahead of the 2021-22 campaign. They are currently hoping to make the most of the ongoing situation in Turin.

However, the aforementioned report fails to clarify whether the Gunners will target the Italy international in January or next summer.

Locatelli has opened the 2022-23 season on a quiet note, featuring in 448 minutes of action across six appearances for the Bianconeri. He has missed the club's last three matches due to muscular fatigue.

Meanwhile, the Gunners have started the new season on a positive note, winning seven of their eight games across all competitions. Mikel Arteta's side are currently atop the Premier League standings with 18 points.

However, the club have been afflicted with injuries to a number of players like Emile Smith Rowe and Mohamed Elneny.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal are expected to dip into the market for a central midfielder and a versatile winger in the winter transfer window.

Arsenal will next be in action against city rivals Tottenham Hotspur at the Emirates Stadium in a Premier League contest on October 1.

Arsenal eye winter move for Youri Tielemans

According to journalist Ekrem Konur, Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta is interested in signing Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans in the upcoming winter transfer window.

Tielemans, 25, is in the final year of his contract at the King Power Stadium. He has registered a goal and an assist in seven Premier League appearances for a struggling Foxes side this season.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far