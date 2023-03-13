"Arsenal are the favorites" - Pep Guardiola claims Gunners have an advantage over Manchester City in the PL title race

Manager Pep Guardiola believes that Arsenal's hunger for their first Premier League trophy in 19 years gives them an advantage over Manchester City in the title race this season.

The Gunners are currently on 66 points after 27 games this season - five ahead of second-placed Manchester City. They beat Fulham 3-0 in their latest league encounter at Craven Cottage on March 12.

Manchester City beat Crystal Palace 1-0 a day earlier through an Erling Haaland penalty in the 78th minute. Speaking after his team's win at Selhurst Park, Guardiola told the club's official website (h/t GOAL):

"They (Arsenal) have many years without winning the Premier League and that gives you a little bit extra to win games in 93, 96, 98. That is something they have that we don’t have because we have won back-to-back, two times.

WhoScored.com @WhoScored Reiss Nelson (5) has more goal contributions in his 85 Premier League minutes this season than Antony (3) has contributed in his 914 mins Reiss Nelson (5) has more goal contributions in his 85 Premier League minutes this season than Antony (3) has contributed in his 914 mins 😳 Reiss Nelson (5) has more goal contributions in his 85 Premier League minutes this season than Antony (3) has contributed in his 914 mins https://t.co/yiVIqaHfDN

Guardiola, who has won four league titles in the last five seasons, added:

"That’s why when people say about your opinion on the team and the season it’s after two times back-to-back and 50 points for our opponents in the first half still we are there. Still Arsenal are the favourites because they are in front"

The Cityzens won two consecutive titles each on either side of Liverpool's win in the 2019-20 campaign. The Gunners, meanwhile, last won the trophy under manager Arsene Wenger in the 2003-04 season.

One of the major turning points of their current season came in their 3-2 win against AFC Bournemouth on March 4. They trailed 2-0 at one point but staged an epic comeback, where Reiss Nelson scored the winner in the seventh minute of stoppage time.

Hardly any stoppage-time goal, however, could match the one Sergio Aguero scored against QPR in the final game of the 2011-12 campaign. The Cityzens trailed 2-0 on the final day of the season.

They needed to win in order to secure their first league title in 44 years, and Aguero scored the winner in the fourth minute of added time.

Manchester City and Arsenal still have to face each other this season

Manchester City and Arsenal will meet for the third and final time this season on April 26 at the Etihad.

Squawka @Squawka ON THIS DAY: In 2011, Man City signed the club's all-time top goalscorer, the Premier League's top scoring overseas player and the only player to score 12 Premier League hat-tricks.



◎ 390 games

◉ 260 goals

◉ 15 trophies



Sergio Aguero, 93:20. ⏱️ ON THIS DAY: In 2011, Man City signed the club's all-time top goalscorer, the Premier League's top scoring overseas player and the only player to score 12 Premier League hat-tricks. ◎ 390 games ◉ 260 goals ◉ 15 trophies Sergio Aguero, 93:20. ⏱️ https://t.co/M2oxD7CYOo

This match could play a big role in the title race, especially if the Cityzens manage to bridge the gap between themselves and the Gunners to within three points by then. City won the reverse fixture at the Emirates last month via a 3-2 scoreline.

They also eliminated the north London giants in the fourth round of the FA Cup in January with a 1-0 win at home. Those losses could, however, mean very little to Arsenal fans if their team wins the encounter in M11 next month.

